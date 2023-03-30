Sir Michael Arthur set to take the helm as RYA Chair

The Royal Yachting Association has appointmented Professor Sir Michael Arthur, an experienced racing and cruising sailor and accomplished British academic, as the new Chair of its Board.

Sir Michael, a member of the Royal Southampton Yacht Club, will take over the position of Chair of the Board from Chris Preston after the RYA Annual General Meeting in November 2023, following a handover period that will start this summer.

Sir Michael has been a member of the RYA for more than 30 years and has been sailing, in one form or another since his teens, having learned to sail at a gravel pit north of London.

This has included Laser and Fireball dinghy racing at club level, windsurfing for leisure, and in more recent years keelboat sailing with some racing in the Solent and cruising throughout Europe.

Commenting on his appointment, Sir Michael said:

“I’m looking forward to working with the RYA team to make a significant contribution to the future of this important organisation and helping to deliver the new strategy, which will be launched in the spring.”

The RYA will also look to select a non-executive director later this year, with RYA members having the casting vote.

