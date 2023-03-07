Bacardi Cup – Schonherr and Koy take opening win

Impressive form from Denmark’s Jørgen Schönherr and Markus Koy, converted their position outside the top ten at the first mark to nail a decisive opening win on Day 1 at the 96th Bacardi Cup.

Whilst eventual race victors Schönherr and Koy were back around tenth at the first mark, Austria’s Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer rounded ahead, with defending Bacardi Cup champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada a few seconds behind.

At the downwind gate they split and the advantage went to Kusznierewicz and Prada, just. The Austrians responded and reclaimed their lead by the second windward mark as the two teams locked into a battle for supremacy . . . before their dominance became an unplanned unravel during the final two legs.



Nehammer explained their downfall was down to a penalty in the final downwind, saying, “We were still leading after the second upwind, so we were fighting very close with the Danish guys at the beginning of the second downwind.”

“We were yellow flagged and then we were in completely the wrong position of the fleet on the right side and weren’t able to recover.”

Finishing in 2nd and 3rd respectively, Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube, and Eric Doyleand Payson Infelise, both came through in the final downwind leg to break into the top 5 and seize strong finishes.

A consistent performance from Will Stout and Erik Anderson saw them in the leading pack throughout the race to finish in 4th.

No British entries but recent Finn Gold Cup winner Ed Wright is at the front end for Scott Mason USA in 11th. And Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne finished 17th.

Race 2 for the Star Class is scheduled for 1200 hours on Tuesday, March 7.

From Thursday, March 9, the J/70, Melges 24, VX One Melges 15 and 69F will open their three-day series.

Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 1 races (73 entries)

1st DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy – – 1 pts

2nd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube – – 2 pts

3rd USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 3 pts

4th USA 8538 Will Stout / Erik Anderson – – 4 pts

5th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 5 pts

6th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 6 pts

7th POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 7 pts

8th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 8 pts

9th USA 8537 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 9 pts

10th Aut 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 10 pts

11th USA 8520 Scott Mason / Edward Wright – – 11 pts

12th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 12 pts

13th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 13 pts

14th ARG 8156 Hector Longarela / Hugo l Longarela – – 14 pts

15th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 15 pts

16th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling – – 16 pts

17th IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne – – 17 pts

18th ARG 1986 Fabian Mac Gowan / Mauricio Bueno – – 18 pts

19th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves – – 19 pts

20th ARG 8285 Erich Mones / Tomas Fioriti – – 20 pts

