New Zealand SailGP Team will be back in black for Christchurch

The New Zealand SailGP Team will be back in their F50 ‘Amokura’ later this month for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch.

The update follows days of inspection, testing, refit and repair at SailGP Technologies in Warkworth after the damaged F50 returned to Aotearoa, New Zealand following a lightning strike on the second and final day of the Singapore Sail Grand Prix.

The boat has now been given the ‘green light’ by technicians following structural load testing as well as extensive visual inspections, ultrasound testing, and electronic tap testing of all parts. And has also undergone a full electronic and hydraulic refit to replace componentry damaged due to electrical surge.

Amokura departs Auckland by train, packed into containers to make the trip to Lyttelton. There, the SailGP Tech Team will finalise the fitout and ensure all systems are working properly in advance of race weekend.

Late last week, it was confirmed that the ITM New New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch would proceed as planned on 18 -19 March, with at least eight boats on the startline and best efforts to secure all nine.

