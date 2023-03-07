18 Footers JJ Giltinan – Noakesailing and Smeg move into lead on Day 3

After four races Noakesailing (2, 1) of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Rhys Mara are tied for the lead with Smeg (1, 6) of Michael Coxon, James Dorron and Tom Anderson.

The third day of racing for the 18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship produced a change of leader with Smeg winning the first race (R3) and Noakesailing the second to tie for the lead with 14 points

Defending Giltinan champion Andoo (6, 3) of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton retained their third place with 16 points.

Shaw & Partners Financial Services (3, 2) of Dave O’Connor, Trent Barnabas and Tom Quigley move into fourth, tied on 18 points with day 1 leader Finport Finance team (4, 11) of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Phil Marshall.

Two more short course races to be sailed Wednesday on Sydney Harbour.

18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 4 races (24 entries)

1st Noakesailing/ Big Pete Sean Langman 7 4 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd Smeg Michael Coxon 2 5 1 6 – – 14 pts

3rd Andoo John Winning Jnr 6 1 6 3 – – 16 pts

4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services Dave OConnor 3 10 3 2 – – 18 pts

5th Finport Finance Keagan York 1 2 4 11 – – 18 pts

6th Yandoo John Winning Snr 5 7 8 5 – – 25 pts

7th Rag & Famish Hotel Harry Price 8 8 7 4 – – 27 pts

8th Lazarus Capital Partners Marcus Ashley Jones 4 3 10 12 – – 29 pts

9th Balmain Slake Henry Larkings 10 9 14 8 – – 41 pts

10th Black Knight Heinrich Van Bayern 16 6 11 10 – – 43 pts