Bacardi Cup – No reason in the world we should have a terrible race

Racing for the Star class at the 96th Bacardi Cup was abandoned Tuesday due to an inconsistent breeze.

After a postponement ashore, the Race Committee was hopeful racing would get underway, but ultimately the decision was taken to abandon racing.

Carl Schellbach, Principal Race Officer . . . “We decided that with four days ahead of very good weather forecast there’s no reason in the world we should have a terrible race just to have a second race in two days.”

“The risk of having a bad race was too great given the weather forecast for the rest of the week.”

Racing for the seventy-three Star teams is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, with race 2 starting one hour earlier at 11:00 hours, immediately followed by race 3.

Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 1 races (73 entries)

1st DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy – – 1 pts

2nd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube – – 2 pts

3rd USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 3 pts

4th USA 8538 Will Stout / Erik Anderson – – 4 pts

5th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 5 pts

6th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 6 pts

7th POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 7 pts

8th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 8 pts

9th USA 8537 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 9 pts

10th Aut 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 10 pts

11th USA 8520 Scott Mason / Edward Wright – – 11 pts

12th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 12 pts

13th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 13 pts

14th ARG 8156 Hector Longarela / Hugo l Longarela – – 14 pts

15th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 15 pts

16th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling – – 16 pts

17th IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne – – 17 pts

18th ARG 1986 Fabian Mac Gowan / Mauricio Bueno – – 18 pts

19th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves – – 19 pts

20th ARG 8285 Erich Mones / Tomas Fioriti – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .