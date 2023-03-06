18 Footers JJ Giltinan – Finport Finance opens 4 point lead

After the opening weekend of the 18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship, Keagan York’s Finport Finance leads the points table after two races.

The Australian champion Finport Finance team of York, Angus Williams and Phil Marshall totally dominated the Opening race to finish a 2m 15s winner from Smeg of Michael Coxon, James Dorron and Tom Anderson, with Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Dave O’Connor, Trent Barnabas and Tom Quigley in third place.

In complete contrast to the light, variable wind conditions for the Saturday race, Race 2 on Sunday was sailed in an 18-20-knot North East wind on Sydney Harbour, providing spectacular racing action.

Defending Giltinan champion Andoo of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton got the upper hand over day 1 winner, Finport Finance, to score a 57s victor.

In third place was Lazarus of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Rob Bell and Jeronimo Harrison, with Michael Coxon’s Smeg finishing back in fifth behind Sean Langman’s Noakesailing.

Overall Finport Finance (1, 2) leads the points table with a total of 3 points, followed by Lazarus (4, 3) Andoo 6, 10 and Smeg (2, 5) all on 7 points.

The chasing pack is led by Noakesailing of Sean Langman (7, 4) in fifth and in sixth Yandoo (5, 7) of John Winning Jr.

Racing resumes on Tuesday 7 March when Races 3 and 4 will be sailed over two short courses.

18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 2 races (24 entries)

1st Finport Finance – Keagan York – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd Lazarus Capital Partners – Marcus Ashley – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd Andoo – John Winning – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

4th Smeg – Michael Coxon – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

5th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th Yandoo – John Winning Jr – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th Shaw and Partners – Dave Oconner – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

8th Rag & Famish Hotel – Harry Price – – 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th Balmain Slake – HenryLarkings – – 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th Black Knight – Heinrich Van Bayem – – 16 6 – – 22 pts

Race Schedule:

Tuesday March 7 Races 3 & 4

Wednesday March 8 Races 5 & 6

Thursday March 9 Race 7

Saturday March 11 Race 8

Sunday March 12 Race 9