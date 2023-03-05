44Cup Oman – Ceeref takes overall victory in final race

It could be argued that Charisma lost this opening 44Cup regatta as much as Ceeref won it.

After three tough days the leaderboard was clearly defined going into the final day with Nico Poons’ Charisma seven points clear of Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860, in turn eight ahead of John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing.

Unlike the previous three days when conditions built to 20 knots with a vicious short sea, today racing took place in light 5-8 knots, more typical of the Omani venue.

In Sunday’s opening race Peninsula Racing was the runaway winner. This compressed the leaderboard points but only slightly with Ceeref coming home second and Charisma fourth

Sadly for Nico Poons’ team, the second race was a disaster. Charisma finished eighth, while another second for Ceeref caused Igor Lah’s team to take the lead by one point going into the final race.

Ceeref was also ahead on countback so Charisma would have to be two places ahead of her rival to win overall in this last race.

In the final race Ceeref started a nose ahead, and maintained a loose cover at the top mark where she needed to be – immediately ahead of Charisma.

This position she held to the leeward gate where she rounded the port mark, allowing Charisma to split right.

Coming into the top mark, Charisma was indeed ahead of Ceeref, but with Peninsula Racing on her inside, was not ahead enough . . . Ultimately it was all settled on the run: Ceeref gybed early and recovered the extra metres bringing her home sixth to Charisma’s seventh.

Overall victory for Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref with 41 points, 2 ahead of Nico Poons’ second placed Charisma and 6 ahead of John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing in third place.

The next 44Cup event will be Marstrand, Sweden over 28 June-2 July.

44CUP OMAN OVERALL RANKING

(After 12 races)

1. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 1 6 1 1 4 6 5 2 5 2 2 6 – 41 pts

2. 🇲🇨 Charisma 2 3 5 3 1 2 4 1 3 4 8 7 – 43 pts

3. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 4 4 2 7 7 1 3 4 7 3 3 1 (2) 48 pts

4. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 5 2 3 5 2 5 1 8 8 1 4 5 – 49 pts

5. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 6 7 10 2 3 3 8 6 1 6 1 3 (2) – 58 pts

6. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 3 5 7 4 6 7 2 3 4 5 5 8 – 59 pts

7. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 8 1 4 9 5 4 6 7 2 7 7 2 (2) – 64 pts

8. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 7 8 6 8 8 8 7 5 6 8 6 4 – 81 pts

9. 🇴🇲 Oman Sail – 9 9 8 6 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 – 104 pts