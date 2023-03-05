The Ocean Race – 11th Hour Racing Team smash Alex Thompson Hugo Boss record

Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team posted a 544.63 nautical mile run over the 24 hours ending in a period just after midnight Saturday night.

Should that figure be ratified by the World Speed Sailing Record Council (WSSRC) it would be a new certified record for the IMOCA class.

Which (unofficially) would be good enough to beat the current standing 60-and-under monohull record for distance sailed in 24 hours, held by Alex Thompson on his IMOCA Hugo Boss.

Meanwhile on 5 March, Team Holcim-PRB continues to hold a 500-plus mile lead on leg 3 of The Ocean Race, but the pursuing pack of three is making small gains by pushing forward at record-breaking pace.

With the potential record-breaking run, Charlie Enright’s team has pulled into a dead heat with Biotherm for second place, with Team Malizia just 50 miles further back.

Getting stuck in to the job list is the GUYOT envrionnement Team Europe technical team, after their boat arrived in Cape Town overnight.

The boat will be hauled ashore and the damaged area will be examined and the rest of the hull will be subjected to NDT (non-destructive testing). After that, the repair plan can be designed.

“We want to join the fleet in Itajaí as soon as possible,” said skipper Benjamin Dutreux.

