Guy Bridge leads Formula Kite at US Open Sailing Series

Guy Bridge of Britain leads the men’s Formula Kite after two days of racing at the 2023 US Open Sailing Series, Clearwater, USA.

Bridge (3, 1, 1) leads by two points from Markus Edegran (2, 3, 2) USA with Tiger Tyson (1, 4, 4) of the Antilles in third.

In the women, Britain’s Maddy Anderson (3, 1) is in second place, one point behind leader Alina Kornelli (1, 2) of Austria with Kirstyn Obrian (6, 3) USA in third after two races.

While Bridge is the only GBR entry in the men’s event, there are four GBR entries in the women with Jemima Crathrne in 4th, Ellie Aldridge 9th and Katie Dabson 11th.

No results posted for other Olympic classes at the event to date.

Racing continues through Sunday 5 February.

Related Post:

Lanzarote starts the 2023 season with 200 Olympic class entries

Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Sills crashes-out in Final Line duel