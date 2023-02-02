AC37 – French Challenger will be known as Orient Express Team

The Accor hotel group has committed to K-Challenge for the 37th America’s Cup.

Accor named its Orient Express brand as title partner of the official French challenger, which will be known as Orient Express Team.

K-Challenge, now Orient Express Team, has been working for months to ensure that France will not only compete in this edition of the America’s Cup, but perform.

To this end, the French team has signed a technology agreement with the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

This opportunity will nullify the time lost in being a late entry and put the French on an equal footing with their talented competitors.

The Orient Express Team, led by Stéphan Kandler and Bruno Dubois, includes:

Benjamin Muyl, Principal Designer Antoine Carraz, Technical Director Franck Cammas, Head of Performance and Design/Sailor Coordinator Sailing Team managed by Bruno Dubois Sailing Team led by skipper Quentin Delapierre and coached by Thierry Douillard.



The goal is to carry the colours of Orient Express as far as possible into the competition.

With the aim to compete in the 37th America’s Cup Match against Defender Emirates Team New Zealand.

