Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Sam Sills proves unbeatable on Day 1

Britain’s Sam Sills proved unbeatable on the first day of the Lanzarote iQFOil Games with a four wins out of four races.

Sills, a double world champion as a junior, took four victories in the yellow fleet and has a four point lead from Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski on 7pts, with Tom Reuveny of Israel in third with 8pts.

In fourth overall, tied on 9pts are Kiran Badlo of Holland and Andrew Brown of Britain. Thomas Goyard of France rounds out the top six with 12pts.

Current world champion, Sebastian Kördel of Germany is back in 17th place but set the highest speed during the races of 30.2 knots (56 km/h).

In the women’s event, Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid, world ranking #1, was also on top form, taking three wins from the four races to take a two point lead.

In second is Sharon Kantor with 5pts and third Katy Spychakov with 8pts, heading a four strong Israel group ahead of Britain’s Islay Watson in fifth place on 17pts. Saskia Sills of Britain is 11th with 32pts.

Alice Read of Britain reached 25.8 knots (47.7 km/h) as the fastest woman on the course in the day’s races. Read is 26th overall.

Sills and the rest of the British Sailing Team have taken advantage of their preparation on the island.

Sills commented . . . “The last year we were training very hard, this is such a new class and we have so many to things to learn all the time. I have been here since December and I absolutely love Lanzarote, I don’t want to go home!”

iQFOil Games 2023 – Men – Leaders after 4 races (84 entries)

1st GBR 60 Sam SILLS -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 1 6 1 -19 – – 8 pts

4th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 4 1 4 -12 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -13 3 2 4 – – 9 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 9 2 BFD 1 – – 12 pts

7th POL 23 Maciej RUTKOWSKI 3 -7 6 3 – – 12 pts

8th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 5 4 -11 3 – – 12 pts

9th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN -14 3 2 11 – – 16 pts

10th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 2 -13 6 8 – – 16 pts

iQFOil Games 2023 – Women – Leaders after 4 races (66 entries)

1st ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 1 -6 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR -2 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 3 3 2 -13 – – 8 pts

4th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 4 4 3 -6 – – 11 pts

5th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI -5 5 4 4 – – 13 pts

6th GBR 529 Islay WATSON -9 7 5 5 – – 17 pts

7th FRA 775 Cousin DELPHINE 7 8 9 -16 – – 24 pts

8th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO 8 9 11 -32 – – 28 pts

9th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 10 10 8 -19 – – 28 pts

10th GER 369 Alisa ENGELMANN 13 12 -19 7 – – 32 pts

11th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 12 13 7 -46 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .