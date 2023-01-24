The Oyster 495 is European Yacht of the Year

Oyster Yachts, Oyster 495, has won the European Yacht of the Year in the Luxury Cruiser category.

Now in their 20th year, the final decision was made by twelve EYOTY jury members from across Europe, renowned for their extensive knowledge and respected as leading voices in the industry.

The jury members spend several days at sea in the autumn of 2022, gathering data on the boat’s performance, design, sail plans and manufacturing quality.

The results were assessed, and the final winners were announced at a sparkling gala event at boot Düsseldorf on Saturday evening.

Oyster Yachts CEO Richard Hadida commented . . . “As the ‘baby’ of our fleet, she embodies the best aspects of our much-loved larger superyachts, all within a compact 50-foot yacht, which feels much larger and more luxurious than other yachts of this size.”

“The fact that she has met the demanding criteria of the EYOTY judges for the world’s best luxury cruiser, is the highest praise for this new 50-foot bluewater benchmark.”

“The 495 is the first all new Oyster under my leadership. It’s a proud moment for Oyster team and me personally. We set a clear ambition and delivered upon it seamlessly. I’m excited about the future and the quality of yacht we can produce,” he concluded.

British businessman Richard Hadida acquired the Southampton-based luxury yacht company out of administration in early 2018.

His original business, Evolution Gaming, provided software for bookmakers and what started as a company in Latvia with ten people, 12 years later had over 10,000 employees.

Hadida’s motto is ‘Carpe Diem’ – seize the day – an ethos he says that has got him to where he is today.

He also believes every person should have a plan A and a plan B.

“Although I’ve never needed it, my plan B was always to open a beach bar in the Caribbean. Thankfully the Caribbean’s loss is Oyster’s gain.”

