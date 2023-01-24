King George Gallop – Horey and Abendstern roll-tack to victory

‘Old dog and new tricks’ . . .

Vince Horey, decided to dust down his Enterprise and take it for a spin in the King George Gallop last weekend on light and sunny day on King George Reservoir in North London.

With Richard Abendstern crouching in the front, Vince roll-tacked the Enterprise to victory.

The Horey/Abendstern duo made the most of the 5-7 knot northerly wind conditions and blazing winter sunshine to win with scores of 1, 2, 1.

They finished ahead of fellow Enterprise competitors Ann Jackson and Nick Scutt who got 4, 1, 11.

In third overall was David Reekie’s Solo with a consistent 3, 3, 2 from the day.

Despite the poor forecast the day itself turned out really nicely.

The Gallop had been another well-run event by the North London club, KGSC, which has been nominated as an RYA Club of the Year 2023 Finallist.

After event 7 of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, overall leaders (341 entries):

1st Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER – PAIGNTON SC – – 22.19 pts

2nd Laser (ILCA 7) Jamie BLAKE – GREAT MOOR SC – – 60.98 pts

3rd RS Aero 6 Sam METTAM – PAPERCOURT – – 100.7 pts

4th Osprey Roger BLAKE and Iain BLAKE – GREAT MOOR SC – – 116.21 pts

5th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Alex HOMER – MIDLAND SC – – 174.15 pts

Next series event John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland Sailing Club 4 & 5 February 2023.

King George Gallop – Final Leaders after 3 races (34 entries)

1st Enterprise Vincent HOREY and Richard ABENDSTERN – King George SC 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Nick SCUTT – Burghfield SC 4 1 -11 – – 5 pts

3rd Solo David REEKIE – King George SC -3 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th Merlin Rocket Paul RAYSON and Christian HILL – Fishers Green SC 2 4 -5 – – 6 pts

5th RS Vareo Luke FISHER – Emberton Park SC -16 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th Merlin Rocket John TAILBY and Cillian DYNE – Notts County SC -7 5 6 – – 11 pts

7th Osprey Roger BLAKE and Jonathan OSGOOD – Great Moor SC 5 8 -12 – – 13 pts

8th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Nathan MCGRORY – Midland SC -11 10 4 – – 14 pts

9th Laser (ILCA 7) Jamie BLAKE – Great Moor SC -13 6 8 – – 14 pts

10th Merlin Rocket Jon STEWARD and Graham SEXTON – Fishers Green SC 6 9 -16 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .