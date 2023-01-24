WASZP Australian Nationals – Conall Green is early leader

Australia’s Conall Green (2, 3, 1) is the early leader of the WASZP Australian Nationals, with six points, taking a three point lead at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club.



Keizo Tomishima was the stand-out competitor, winning the first two races, before a seventh place put him second overall, tied on nine points with third placed Louis Tilly (3, 2, 4).

Race 1 was sailed in 12-15knots of WSW with some big holes in it. Keizo Tomishima came through the fleet to take the win with Conall Green right on his hammer, however, Green had a swim on the finish and almost lost second place to Louis Tilly who came flying through at the end.

Race 2 was slightly patchier than the first and Tristan Brown making his comeback to the class took the lead at the first mark. Brown unfortunately found a rogue plastic bag in the river and had to capsize and remove it while in the lead.

Tilly and Grant Alderson (19, 4, 15) were having a ding dong battle in 4th and 5th respectively. Tomishima took his second win followed by Tilly.

Race 3 and Green took the win in a commanding performance to take the overall lead in the series.

Wiley old veteran and 5 time I14 National Champion Brad Devine had a great final race and finished in 5th place, leaving him in 7th overall.

WASZP Australian National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (40 entries)

1st AUS 3456 Conall Green (J) – – 2( 2) 3( 3) 1( 1) – – 6 pts

2nd AUS 3458 Keizo Tomishima (J) – – 1( 1) 1( 1) 7( 7) – – 9 pts

3rd AUS 2650 Louis Tilly (J) – – 3( 3) 2( 2) 4( 4) – – 9 pts

4th NZL 2198 Elise Beavis (A) – – 5( 5) 7( 7) 2( 2) – – 14 pts

5th AUS 2680 Will Troop (J) – – 10( 10) 5( 5) 3( 3) – – 18 pts

6th AUS 3159 Tristan Brown (A) – – 4( 4) 6( 6) 8( 8) – – 18 pts

7th AUS 2651 Brad Devine (SM) – – 7( 7) 11( 11) 5( 5) – – 23 pts

8th AUS 2493 Tom Devine (J) – – 11( 11) 9( 9) 10( 10) – – 30 pts

9th AUS 3036 Jervis Tilly (SM) – – 17( 17) 8( 8) 9( 9) – – 34 pts

10th AUS 2778 Mark Louis (Y) – – 8( 8) 10( 10) 17( 17) – – 35 pts

Full results available here . . .