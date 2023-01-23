AC37 – Emirates Team New Zealand capsize their LEQ12 again

When Emirates Team New Zealand capsize an AC40 in LEQ12 mode, the analysis and the spotlight is intense.

A bear-away just as the breeze filtered in at 14 knots and in the blink of an eye, the ETNZ LEQ12 was into a dramatic nosedive and corkscrew with the rudder elevator out of the water.

With unfortunate echoes of the Kiwi team’s previous capsize that caused extensive bow damage and required a major redesign to the AC40 fleet.

This time however, with the bow beefed up, there were no catastrophic results, just red faces.



But down the mine and over on its side the LEQ12 went, offering a soaking to the leeward port pod crew as the boat corkscrewed round and elicited more than likely a groan of concern from boss, Grant Dalton, watching on in the chase boat.

Blair Tuke was keen to play the incident down saying:

“It was all good, we changed down the jib size as the breeze built and then continued for a couple of laps, a bit wet under the jacket and then back in.”

From the recon unit pictures, it’s unclear who had the responsibility for the mainsheet and jib ease that would have prevented the capsize . . . and no one was rushing to hold up their hand!

Onboard Monday 23 Jan 2023:

Helms: Nathan Outteridge / Pete Burling,

Crew: Andy Maloney / Blair Tuke / Leonard Takanashi / Liv Mackay

Report from AC Recon Unit.

