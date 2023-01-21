Team Holcim-PRB win Cabo Verde Leg of The Ocean Race

French skipper Kevin Escoffier led his Swiss-flagged Team Holcim-PRB to victory in leg one of The Ocean Race in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Second across the line was Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team, who held off a late challenge from Team Malizia on the final day of the leg.

It marked the end of an intense and challenging opening to The Ocean Race – from storm force headwinds in the Mediterranean to fast downwind conditions in the Atlantic with tactical options around the Canary Islands.

The Holcim-PRB team took the lead just before Gibraltar Strait and held on the rest of the way despite the strong pushes from 11th Hour Racing Team and Malizia.

For the IMOCAs it’s a short – and busy – break.

The sailing teams are required to carry out repairs without the assistance of their shore crews at this stop.

Racing resumes in just a few days, with the Cabo Verde start of Leg Two to Cape Town, South Africa scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Rankings at 17:30 UTC – 21 January 2023

IMOCA

1. Team Holcim-PRB, winner leg one, finished – 5d 11h 01min 59s

2. 11th Hour Racing Team, finished – 5d 13h 50min 45s

3. Team Malizia, finished – 5d 16h 35min 21s

4. Biotherm, 104 miles to finish

5. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe, 135 miles to finish

VO65

1. WindWhisper Racing, finish ed

2. Team JAJO, 18 miles to finish

3. Mirpuri Foundation Race Team, 78 miles to finish

4. Austrian Ocean Race – Team Genova, 178 miles to finish

5. Ambersail 2, 243 miles to finish

6. Viva Mexico, 892 miles to finish