AC37 – Did American Magic copy mainsheet tweak from Italians?

The boomless mainsheet was key to Cup success in AC36… but to win in Barcelona the teams will have to push this development further.

Last week Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails delved in to American Magic’s new mainsheet system and stepped through the iterative changes made to their systems.

But it’s since become clear that Luna Rossa beat them to the punch with their own, near identical system launched in 2022. So who copied who?

In this earlier video Tom Morris looked at American Magic who seemed to have made the first new step to cleaning the deck airflow, but how does this additional traveller car aid the system?

What this video shows is the sheer responsiveness of the system, with the mainsheet trimmer able to adjust the car positions aggressively and in pre-flight displacement the necessary fanning of the lower half of the sail looked far more productive in that vital moment before the boat rises and flies.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup