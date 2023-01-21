RS Elite UK Nationals and Open Tour dates

Following the extravaganza of the International Grand Prix at Cowes last year, the major focus for the RS Elite fleet shifts to Ireland in 2023.

Sailors from the UK mainland are already making plans to take their boats to Ireland for the UK National Championship at Strangford Lough Yacht Club in late June / early July.

A discounted ferry deal is available to those who book early and accommodation for visiting crews is being made available in members’ houses.

Transport will be provided as appropriate to facilitate attendance at social events in the host clubs which, based on past experience, will be an experience not to be missed.

The decision to hold the Irish Nationals at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club on Belfast Lough on the previous weekend means that sailors can easily take in both events from a single base, ensuring a healthy entry and strong competition.

Those who have sufficient time on their hands to transport their boats to Dublin have the added advantage that they can take part in the Dun Laoghaire Regatta on the weekend after the UK Nationals.

The relevant dates are:

Irish National Championship: 24 – 25 June

UK National Championship: 28 June – 1 July

Dun Laoghaire Regatta: 6 – 9 July

In addition the RS Elite Association has announced the RS Elite Open Tour, combining all events open to RS Elite Association members in 2023.

Southern Area Championship at Hayling Island SC – 27-29 May

Irish National Championship at Royal Ulster YC – 24-25 June

UK National Championship at Strangford Lough YC – 28 June – 1 July

Dun Laoghaire Regatta 6-9 July

Chichester Harbour Race Week (HISC) – 16-18 August

Eastern Area Championship at Royal Burnham YC – 26-28 August

Tønsberg Seilforening Norway – 31 August – 2 September

Land Union September Regatta at Royal Southern YC – 16-17 September

