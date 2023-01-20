50th Contender Worlds – Mark Bulka adds fourth Title

Mark Bulka of Australia celebrated his Contender World Championship victory with a win in the final race.

Bulka claimed his fourth (2014, 2016, and 2018) Contender World title with a 16 point margin after the two final races on Friday at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.

Second on the all Aussie podium was Simon Barwood with 35 points and third Lindsay Irwin on 41 points.

Fourth was Andre Webster with 48 points.



Best placed overseas competitor was six-time world champion Luca Bonezzi of Italy who finished fifth with 49 points.

After the 2021 and 2022 championships were cancelled due to the pandemic problems, the next Contender World Championship will be the 51st, and held in Denmark at Keterminde, Denmark, 1 to 8th July 2023.

50th Contender Worlds – After 10 races, 2 discard (34 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 4( 4) 1( 1) – – 19 pts

2nd AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – [ 8]( 8) 7( 7) – – 35 pts

3rd AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 3( 3) [ 10]( 10) – – 41 pts

4th AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – [ 16]( 16) 4( 4) – – 48 pts

5th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 2( 2) 9( 9) – – 49 pts

6th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 7( 7) 3( 3) – – 49 pts

7th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5( 5) 5( 5) – – 49 pts

8th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 1( 1) 15( 15) – – 50 pts

9th AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 12( 12) 6( 6) – – 51 pts

10th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 11( 11) 8( 8) – – 66 pts

Full results available here . . .