RS Elite Crabbers Nip Autumn Series at Hayling Island SC

The RS Elite Crabbers Nip autumn series at Hayling Island Sailing Club was the final extravaganza in a memorable 2022 season.

Sailed over six races in November and December, the Crabbers Nip provided some very close and competitive racing throughout the fleet.

Overall winner was Andy Partington’s Lazy Daisy (RS Elite 66), second was Tom Hewitson’s Shaken Not Stirred (RS Elite 007) and third Ossie Stewart sailing More T Vicar (RS Elite 67).

Overall winner Lazy Daisy took with four race wins to finish with 4 points after discard.

Unfortunately Andy was unable to sail as he has been recovering from a knee operation, so he remained ashore watching the boat, crewed by Gareth Edwards and Anna Wells and sailed to victory by guest helmsmen.

Second placed Shaken Not Stirred took two race wins, finishing with 6 points and was helmed by Tom Hewitson; crewed by Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson, with guests taking places in the boat in some races.

Third placed More T Vicar finished with 11 points, with RS Elite National Championship winner Ossie crewed by Geoff Carveth and Eddie Warden Owen.

The Crabbers Nip trophy was originally presented by Ossie; named after his house which is next door to the landward entrance to HISC and overlooks the waters where the series is sailed.

The Crabbers Nip has rounded off what has been an epic year for the RS Elite class. Championship events (Southern Area, Eastern Area and Irish National) have all been well attended.

The flagship event in 2022 was the RS Elite International Grand Prix incorporating the UK National Championship, which is already acquiring legendary status.

Held at the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes, it attracted the largest ever entry for an RS Elite event and the final result was not decided until the nail-biting final race.

2022 Crabbers Nip Autumn Series – Final



1st 66 Andy Partington – – 4 pts

2nd 7 Tom Hewitson – – 6 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart – – 11 pts

4th 113 D Roberts – – 15 pts

5th 76 Tim Peters – – 20 pts

6th 25 Andrew Archibald – – 20 pts

7th 89 Steve – – 21 pts

8th 84 Nick – – 29 pts

9th 93 Rob – – 30 pts

10th 29 Jamie Muir – – 32 pts

11th 69 David Nicholls – – 45 pts

12th 65 Rob Cruickshank – – 53 pts

13th 46 Pete Copsey – – 54 pts

14th 55 Mark Holliday – – 56 pts

15th 40 Roddy Bowerman – – 60 pts

