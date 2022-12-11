Sailing Home For Christmas: Charity single out now

Little Red Ambulance the band that includes Lt Cdr Dave Emery and Lt Cdr Phil Clark has teamed up with the Culdrose Military Wives Choir to release their charity Christmas single.

100% of the money raised from the downloads of the song will be donated to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and Culdrose Military Wives Choir so do what you can to watch, share, and if you can buy the single!

Lt Cdr David Emery and Lt Cdr Phil Clark wrote this song whilst serving onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth last year with the RoyalNavy.

It tells the story of the joy and anticipation felt on returning home to family after being apart for such a long period of time.

On returning home, they teamed up with Culdrose Military Wives Choir which added the extra magic to the track. It was extra special as many of their husbands were deployed at the same time.

Both Culdrose Military Wives Choir and the RNRMC do so much to support service personnel, veterans and their families, that we are delighted to say that all the money raised from this years release will be donated to these two wonderful charities.

So get behind it – watch, share and most importantly buy the song – Its OUT NOW!!!

You can buy and download the song here: https://ffm.to/vdvxqbj