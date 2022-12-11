Breeze-On for 2022 Star South American Championship

It was finally a windy day at the 2022 Star South American Championship at the Yacht Club Argentino in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The day started out with a joyful spirit, after the win of Argentina yesterday at the quarter final of the Football World Cup in Qatar, not so for the three Brazilians teams and the Dutch one there.

The fourth race win went to the unstoppable Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre brothers (ARG), who have indeed topped the leaderboard since day one.

Behind them were Marcelo Fuchs with Arthur Lopes (BRA) and in third Mario Sergio de Jesús with Pedro Trouche (BRA), who have switched gears after a bumpy first day.

The second race (R5) was a windward-leeward course as all of the previous ones this week, with victory for Torkel Borgstrom and Juanpa Engelhard (ARG) after a UFD in the previous race.

In second, always among the top, the Altolaguirre brothers and in third again were de Jesus and Pedro Trouche, behind Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre.

Going into the final day with seven points the Altolaguirre brothers (ARG) have a seven point lead.

Second are Mario Sergio de Jesús and Pedro Trouche (BRA) on 14 pts, with third Fabian Mac Gowan with Mauricio Bueno (ARG) with 16 pts, and fourth Marcelo Fuchs with Arthur Lopes (BRA) on 18 pts

Full results available here . . .

