Star South American Championship – Day 1

Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre of Argentina lead the 2022 Star South American Championship after two races.
Fabian MacGowan and Mauricio Bueno (2,4) are second with six points and third are Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero (10,2) on 12 points.
The first race win went to Borgstrom and Engelhard (ARG) who followed with a 15th are now in seventh place with 16pts.
The event in Buenos Aires, organized by the Yacht Club Argentino at the Dársena Norte, will end on Sunday 11 December.
The South American Star Championship has been held since 1952. They last were held in 2019, before the pandemic and the title went to the duo Tomas Hornos (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA).
2022 South American Star Championship – After 2 races (25 entries)
1st ARG L. Altolaguirre & L. Altolaguirre 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ARG F. Mac Gowan & M. Bueno 2 4 – – 6 pts
3rd ARG J. Kouyoumdjian & F. Rivero 10 2 – – 12 pts
4th NED H. de Boer & S. Gonçalves 11 3 – – 14 pts
5th ARG D. Peisajovich & J. Siro 4 10 – – 14 pts
6th BRA M. Fuchs & A. Lopes 6 9 – – 15 pts
7th ARG T. Borgstrom & J. Engelhard 1 15 – – 16 pts
8th ARG H. Longarela & H. Longarela 5 13 – – 18 pts
9th BRA M. De Jesus Jr & P. Trouche 13 6 – – 19 pts
10th CAN B. Sheppard & Q. Gallon 8 12 – – 20 pts
11th ARG C. Queirel & J. Gazzari Barroso 7 14 – – 21 pts
12th ARG D. Della Torre & G. Latour 12 11 – – 23 pts
13th ARG F. Calegari & M. Ferrero 19 7 – – 26 pts
14th BRA A. Gonzaga Neto & R. Seifert 22 5 – – 27 pts
15th ITA G. Coppo & F. Kleen 21 8 – – 29 pts
16th ARG G. Della Torre & T. Fioritti 14 18 – – 32 pts
17th ARG J. Percossi & F. Caivano 16 16 – – 32 pts
18th ARG A. Zanetti & E. Natucci 9 26\DNC – – 35 pts
19th ARG F. Scarpati & S. Otado 15 20 – – 35 pts
20th ARG J. Locatelli & S. Gonzalez Otharan 17 22 – – 39 pts
21st ARG G. Berdes & F. Toccallino 18 21 – – 39 pts
22nd SUI M. Skipwith Meyer & L. Carissimi 20 19 – – 39 pts
23rd ARG M. Cambon & M. Costa 23 17 – – 40 pts
24th ARG M. Calegari & N. Iusef 24 23 – – 47 pts
25th CHI J. Montero Concha & J. Gazzari 25 26\DNF – – 51 pts