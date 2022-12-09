Star South American Championship – Day 1

Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre of Argentina lead the 2022 Star South American Championship after two races.

Fabian MacGowan and Mauricio Bueno (2,4) are second with six points and third are Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero (10,2) on 12 points.

The first race win went to Borgstrom and Engelhard (ARG) who followed with a 15th are now in seventh place with 16pts.

The event in Buenos Aires, organized by the Yacht Club Argentino at the Dársena Norte, will end on Sunday 11 December.

The South American Star Championship has been held since 1952. They last were held in 2019, before the pandemic and the title went to the duo Tomas Hornos (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA).

2022 South American Star Championship – After 2 races (25 entries)

1st ARG L. Altolaguirre & L. Altolaguirre 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ARG F. Mac Gowan & M. Bueno 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd ARG J. Kouyoumdjian & F. Rivero 10 2 – – 12 pts

4th NED H. de Boer & S. Gonçalves 11 3 – – 14 pts

5th ARG D. Peisajovich & J. Siro 4 10 – – 14 pts

6th BRA M. Fuchs & A. Lopes 6 9 – – 15 pts

7th ARG T. Borgstrom & J. Engelhard 1 15 – – 16 pts

8th ARG H. Longarela & H. Longarela 5 13 – – 18 pts

9th BRA M. De Jesus Jr & P. Trouche 13 6 – – 19 pts

10th CAN B. Sheppard & Q. Gallon 8 12 – – 20 pts

11th ARG C. Queirel & J. Gazzari Barroso 7 14 – – 21 pts

12th ARG D. Della Torre & G. Latour 12 11 – – 23 pts

13th ARG F. Calegari & M. Ferrero 19 7 – – 26 pts

14th BRA A. Gonzaga Neto & R. Seifert 22 5 – – 27 pts

15th ITA G. Coppo & F. Kleen 21 8 – – 29 pts

16th ARG G. Della Torre & T. Fioritti 14 18 – – 32 pts

17th ARG J. Percossi & F. Caivano 16 16 – – 32 pts

18th ARG A. Zanetti & E. Natucci 9 26\DNC – – 35 pts

19th ARG F. Scarpati & S. Otado 15 20 – – 35 pts

20th ARG J. Locatelli & S. Gonzalez Otharan 17 22 – – 39 pts

21st ARG G. Berdes & F. Toccallino 18 21 – – 39 pts

22nd SUI M. Skipwith Meyer & L. Carissimi 20 19 – – 39 pts

23rd ARG M. Cambon & M. Costa 23 17 – – 40 pts

24th ARG M. Calegari & N. Iusef 24 23 – – 47 pts

25th CHI J. Montero Concha & J. Gazzari 25 26\DNF – – 51 pts