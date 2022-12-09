44Cup Oman Day 2 – Team Nika keep overall lead

After Day 2 of the 44Cup Oman off Muscat’s Al Mouj Marina and six races completed, Team Nika keep their overall lead.

With Team Nika’s regular tactician Francesco Bruni tied up with the Italian challenger for the America’s Cup, British two time 470 World Champion turned pro tactician Nic Asher is calling the shots.

And managing quite well . . . Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika maintained their day 1 run – 2, 1, 2 with a 3 and 1, before posting a 5th in the final race of day 2.

Now with 14 points they hold a six point lead ahead of Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing on 20 points.

Alpha Racing were the stand-out team on day 2, adding a second win and then a 2 and 4, to move them up from fourth into second.

In third place is Chris Bake’s Team Aqua who after a day 1 scoreline of 1, 4, 7, added another win in the final race of Day 2 and with a scoreline of 4, 4, 1, now have 21 points.

44Cup Oman – After Day 2 and 6 races

1. 🇲🇨 Team Nika 2 1 2 3 1 5 – 14 pts

2. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing 6 6 1 1 2 4 – 20 pts

3. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua 1 4 7 4 4 1 – 21 pts

4. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing 9 3 3 2 3 3 – 23 pts

5. 🇲🇨Charisma 3 2 6 5 8 2 – 26 pts

6. 🇸🇮Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 7 7 4 7 5 7 – 37 pts

7. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing 5 5 8 6 7 6 – 37 pts

8. 🇨🇭Black Star Sailing Team 4 9 5 8 6 8 – 40 pts

9. 🇴🇲 Team Asyad Shipping 8 8 9 9 9 9 (2) – 54 pts