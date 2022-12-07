Ben Flower wins Datchet Flyer

Ben Flower sailed his ILCA 7 singlehander to victory at the Datchet Flyer.
The Flyer was the the second of ten events in the 2022/23 season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.
Arran Holman’s consistent performance in the RS Aero 7 gave the Hollowell sailor the runner-up spot, 2 points ahead of Gray & Edwards’ Osprey.
Taking place over the first weekend of December the moderate conditions at Datchet delivered tight racing for a wide range of boats, with 10 different classes filling the top 12 places overall.
A mixed handicap fleet of 52 entries ranging from a foiling Waszp to a three-man Thames A-Rater came to compete at Queen Mother Reservoir.
Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Overall after Draycote Dash and Datchet Flyer.
After two events and nine races, 36 different classes and 101 individual dinghies have competed.
Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards in an Osprey are the SailJuice Series overall leaders after the Datchet Flyer, with Rachael Gray and Amy Clay, Scorpion, in second and Richard Smith in a Musto Skiff third.
With the Craftinsure Top Class Rankings based on the best three results for each class across every race, the Laser ILCA 7 class jump to top spot, hoping to better last season’s second place.
Datchet Flyer – Final leaders after 4 races (52 entries)
1st ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER Paignton – – 1 1 -2 2 – – 4 pts
2nd RS Aero 7 Arran HOLMAN Hollowell – – 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
3rd Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS Staunton Harold – – 4 5 4 – – 13 pts
4th RS800 Fiona HAMPSHIRE and Hugh SHONE Swanage SC – – 5 -15 1 16 – – 22 pts
5th 420 Joe WARWICKER and Hugo VALENTINE Shoreham SC – – 2 -3 3 18 – – 23 pts
6th ILCA 7 Jamie BLAKE Great Moor SC – – 6 -19.5 12 6 – – 24 pts
7th ILCA 7 George SUNDERLAND Draycote Water – – 9 4 -17.5 14 – – 27 pts
8th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS Burghfield SC – – 12 -19.5 10 8 – – 30 pts
9th Scorpion Rachael GRAY and Amy CLAY Staunton Harold – – 18 11 2 – – 31 pts
10th RS400 Steve NORBURY and Andy HILL Warsash SC – – -14 7 13 12 – – 32 pts
11t Solo Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt SC – – 16 9 -26 10 35 pts
12th K1 Paul BIRBECK Wimbleball SC – – 10 8 -17.5 20 38 pts
2022/23 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Overall after 2 events (101 entries)
1st Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS 3 3.58 – – 6.58 pts
2nd Scorpion Rachael GRAY and Amy CLAY 5 11.92 – – 16.92 pts
3rd Musto Skiff Richard SMITH 16 21.46 – – 37.46 pts
4th K1 Richard SIMS 18 26.23 – – 44.23 pts
5th Osprey Roger BLAKE and Rob Burdekin 26 23.85 – – 49.85 pts
6th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Nathan MCGRORY 29 33.38 – – 62.38 pts
7th Vortex Jonathan CARTER 40 27.42 – – 67.42 pts
8th Fireball Kath BROATCH and Thomas BROATCH 53 47.69 – – 100.69 pts
9th Merlin Rocket James CLANCY and Samuel CLANCY 56 46.5 – – 102.5 pts
10th Streaker Lyndon BIRD 52 62 – – 114 pts
11th Laser ILCA 6 Maddie CHILDS 59 60.81 – – 119.81 pts
12th Laser ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER 135 1.19 – – 136.19 pts
13th Solo Jonathan SWAIN 2 135 – – 137 pts
14th RS Aero 7 Arran HOLMAN 135 2.38 – – 137.38 pts
15th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH 4 135 – – 139 pts