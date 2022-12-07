Ben Flower wins Datchet Flyer

Ben Flower sailed his ILCA 7 singlehander to victory at the Datchet Flyer.

The Flyer was the the second of ten events in the 2022/23 season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.

Arran Holman’s consistent performance in the RS Aero 7 gave the Hollowell sailor the runner-up spot, 2 points ahead of Gray & Edwards’ Osprey.

Taking place over the first weekend of December the moderate conditions at Datchet delivered tight racing for a wide range of boats, with 10 different classes filling the top 12 places overall.

A mixed handicap fleet of 52 entries ranging from a foiling Waszp to a three-man Thames A-Rater came to compete at Queen Mother Reservoir.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Overall after Draycote Dash and Datchet Flyer.

After two events and nine races, 36 different classes and 101 individual dinghies have competed.

Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards in an Osprey are the SailJuice Series overall leaders after the Datchet Flyer, with Rachael Gray and Amy Clay, Scorpion, in second and Richard Smith in a Musto Skiff third.

With the Craftinsure Top Class Rankings based on the best three results for each class across every race, the Laser ILCA 7 class jump to top spot, hoping to better last season’s second place.

Datchet Flyer – Final leaders after 4 races (52 entries)

1st ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER Paignton – – 1 1 -2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 Arran HOLMAN Hollowell – – 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

3rd Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS Staunton Harold – – 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

4th RS800 Fiona HAMPSHIRE and Hugh SHONE Swanage SC – – 5 -15 1 16 – – 22 pts

5th 420 Joe WARWICKER and Hugo VALENTINE Shoreham SC – – 2 -3 3 18 – – 23 pts

6th ILCA 7 Jamie BLAKE Great Moor SC – – 6 -19.5 12 6 – – 24 pts

7th ILCA 7 George SUNDERLAND Draycote Water – – 9 4 -17.5 14 – – 27 pts

8th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS Burghfield SC – – 12 -19.5 10 8 – – 30 pts

9th Scorpion Rachael GRAY and Amy CLAY Staunton Harold – – 18 11 2 – – 31 pts

10th RS400 Steve NORBURY and Andy HILL Warsash SC – – -14 7 13 12 – – 32 pts

11t Solo Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt SC – – 16 9 -26 10 35 pts

12th K1 Paul BIRBECK Wimbleball SC – – 10 8 -17.5 20 38 pts

2022/23 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Overall after 2 events (101 entries)

1st Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS 3 3.58 – – 6.58 pts

2nd Scorpion Rachael GRAY and Amy CLAY 5 11.92 – – 16.92 pts

3rd Musto Skiff Richard SMITH 16 21.46 – – 37.46 pts

4th K1 Richard SIMS 18 26.23 – – 44.23 pts

5th Osprey Roger BLAKE and Rob Burdekin 26 23.85 – – 49.85 pts

6th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Nathan MCGRORY 29 33.38 – – 62.38 pts

7th Vortex Jonathan CARTER 40 27.42 – – 67.42 pts

8th Fireball Kath BROATCH and Thomas BROATCH 53 47.69 – – 100.69 pts

9th Merlin Rocket James CLANCY and Samuel CLANCY 56 46.5 – – 102.5 pts

10th Streaker Lyndon BIRD 52 62 – – 114 pts

11th Laser ILCA 6 Maddie CHILDS 59 60.81 – – 119.81 pts

12th Laser ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER 135 1.19 – – 136.19 pts

13th Solo Jonathan SWAIN 2 135 – – 137 pts

14th RS Aero 7 Arran HOLMAN 135 2.38 – – 137.38 pts

15th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH 4 135 – – 139 pts

