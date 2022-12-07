Six-time world champion Ian Williams to miss 2022 WMRT Final

The line-up for the 2022 finale of the World Match Racing Tour in Sydney, Australia, has been confirmed.

Missing will be defending world champion Taylor Canfield (USA) and six-time world champion Ian Williams (GBR) who were unable to attend the event.

The change of venue to Sydney for the 2022 WMRT Final follows the ongoing border closures in China during 2022, where the WMRT Final was previously scheduled to take place in Shenzhen from 6-11 December.

Strict travel restrictions for international visitors to China since 2020 prevented the tour from hosting the final in China this year, hence the change of venue to Sydney with the kind support of the CYCA.

Ten team, representing seven countries will compete at the WMRT Final for the Open Match Racing World Championship title 13-18 December in Sydney Harbour.

Denmark, Estonia, France and Italy each have one entry, whilst hosts Australia, New Zealand and the USA will each field two teams for the event.

The event will be sailed in the CYCA fleet of Elliott 7m keelboats with crews of 4 or 5. Racing will take place over 5 days with a single round robin stage followed by a repechage, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Final on Sunday 18 December.

