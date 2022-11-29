Selden SailJuice Winter Series – Draycote Dash done, next up Datchet Flyer

The 2022/23 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series got off to a great start with 62 entries for the Draycote Dash.

The first event of nine in this season’s winter series, was won by Richard Pye in his RS Aero 7, beating overnight leader Jonathan Swain’s Solo by a single point.

This is the first time a home boat has won the Draycote Dash, and for his efforts Richard was awarded with the final copy of the late Bob Fisher’s history of the America’s Cup, the weighty tome known as An Absorbing Interest, published by Fernhurst Books.

Draycote Dash – Final leaders (65 entries)

1st RS Aero 7 Richard PYE – Draycote Water SC – – 16 pts

2nd Solo Jonathan SWAIN – Carsington SC – – 17 pts

3rd Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS – Staunton Harold SC – – 18 pts

4th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH – Carsington SC – – 18 pts

5th Scorpion Rach GRAY and Amy CLAY – Staunton Harold SC – – 28 pts

6th VX One Andy COUCH and Mart COUCH – Blithfeild SC – – 40 pts

7th Phantom Richard NURSE – Northampton SC – – 40 pts

8th 505 Tim BIRD and Mike PRIDDLE – Burton SC – – 44 pts

9th ILCA 7 / Laser William WHITTAKER – Draycote Water SC – – 45.5 pts

10th ILCA 6 / Radial Joe ROWE – Draycote Water SC – – 48 pts

The second event of this season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Datchet Flyer at Datchet Water SC, is taking place this weekend, 3 & 4 December.

Online entry for the event is open at www.sailjuiceseries.com

75 entries to date – 29 Nov ember 2022.

The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2022/23:

20 & 21 November 2022 – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC

3 & 4 December 2022 – Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC

27 December 2022 – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC

27 December 2022 – Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC

2 January 2023 – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC

7 January 2023 – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC

21 January 2023 – King George Gallop, King George SC

4 & 5 February 2023 – John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC

18 February 2023 – Oxford Blue, Oxford SC

25 February 2023 – Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy Show, Farnborough