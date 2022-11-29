Selden SailJuice Winter Series – Draycote Dash done, next up Datchet Flyer

The 2022/23 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series got off to a great start with 62 entries for the Draycote Dash.
The first event of nine in this season’s winter series, was won by Richard Pye in his RS Aero 7, beating overnight leader Jonathan Swain’s Solo by a single point.
This is the first time a home boat has won the Draycote Dash, and for his efforts Richard was awarded with the final copy of the late Bob Fisher’s history of the America’s Cup, the weighty tome known as An Absorbing Interest, published by Fernhurst Books.
Draycote Dash – Final leaders (65 entries)
1st RS Aero 7 Richard PYE – Draycote Water SC – – 16 pts
2nd Solo Jonathan SWAIN – Carsington SC – – 17 pts
3rd Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS – Staunton Harold SC – – 18 pts
4th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH – Carsington SC – – 18 pts
5th Scorpion Rach GRAY and Amy CLAY – Staunton Harold SC – – 28 pts
6th VX One Andy COUCH and Mart COUCH – Blithfeild SC – – 40 pts
7th Phantom Richard NURSE – Northampton SC – – 40 pts
8th 505 Tim BIRD and Mike PRIDDLE – Burton SC – – 44 pts
9th ILCA 7 / Laser William WHITTAKER – Draycote Water SC – – 45.5 pts
10th ILCA 6 / Radial Joe ROWE – Draycote Water SC – – 48 pts
The second event of this season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Datchet Flyer at Datchet Water SC, is taking place this weekend, 3 & 4 December.
Online entry for the event is open at www.sailjuiceseries.com
75 entries to date – 29 Nov ember 2022.
The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2022/23:
20 & 21 November 2022 – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC
3 & 4 December 2022 – Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC
27 December 2022 – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC
27 December 2022 – Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC
2 January 2023 – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC
7 January 2023 – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC
21 January 2023 – King George Gallop, King George SC
4 & 5 February 2023 – John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC
18 February 2023 – Oxford Blue, Oxford SC
25 February 2023 – Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy Show, Farnborough