Fire destroys buildings and boats at Seaport Marine

A massive wind-driven fire tore through the Seaport Marine, Mystic, Connecticut, USA on Sunday night destroying buildings and several boats.

Superyachttimes.com reported that firefighters were called to the Mystic River at around 9 pm on Sunday 27 November after receiving reports of smoke and flames emerging from the buildings at the marine.

When fire crews arrived on Washington Street, where the marine is located, they said they found heavy smoke with heavy flames coming out of the front of a building on the property.

The fire quickly spread to other buildings and destroyed several structures.

The fire is believed to have started in the large commercial building and was fuelled by propane tanks stored in the property.

There are no reported injuries, however one firefighter was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Seaport Marine is a fully serviced marina and boatyard located in the heart of downtown Mystic, Connecticut with berths available for boats up to 43-metres.

