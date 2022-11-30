RORC 2022 British Yachting Awards

The 2022 British Yachting Awards were presented at The Royal Thames Yacht Club.

Voted for by the public, the RORC organised Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race won event of the year and RORC member 20 years old Ellie Driver was voted Pantaenius Sailor of the Year.

The RORC was also Highly Commended in the category for the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Jim and Ellie Driver raced Sun Fast 3300 Chilli Pepper in IRC Two-Handed throughout the 2022 RORC Season’s Points Championship.

Notably Chilli Pepper won the Morgan Cup overall under IRC and in August Ellie became the youngest ever skipper to finish the gruelling Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race.

Richard Palmer & Rupert Holmes, who won the Sevenstar Britain & Ireland Race overall under IRC racing JPK 10.10 Jangada, were Highly Commended in the Sailor of the Year Award.

Jangada, which was the overall winner of the RORC Season’s Points Championship, was also Voted RORC Yacht of the Year earlier this month.

Jim Saltonstall received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim has always been involved with the Royal Ocean Racing Club especially in his role as lead coach for the RORC Easter Challenge.

For more information about the Awards, organised by Sailing Today with Yachts & Yachting magazine . . . www.rorc.org