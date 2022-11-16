EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Beckett and Collingridge best of British in opening races

Racing for the EurILCA 2022 Senior & Open European Trophy championships opened on Wednesday 16 November.
More than 350 sailors from 65 countries enjoyed great sailing conditions for the first 2 races, with winds varying from 10 to 14 knots in the beginning and 18 to 22 knots in the end.
In the Men’s ILCA7 (Laser) event, Duko Bos of Holland tops the leaderboard after two fight races with four points.
Britain’s Mike Beckett is in second, tied on five points with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.
Other leading British competitor is Elliot Hanson in 10th, then Jacob Farren Price in 46th.
In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Agata Barwinska of Poland leads with five points and five points clear of Italy’s Chiara Benini and Pernelle Michon of France on ten points.
In Fourth place is the Swiss Maud Jayet tied on 11 points with Britain’s Daisy Collingridge. Hannah Snellgrove is in 18th and Matilda Nicholls is 34th.
In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Rocco Wright of Ireland leads with three points.
Second is Britain’s Ben Elvin with 5 points and third Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus on 14 points.
ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 2 flight races (169 entries)
1st NED BOS Duko (NEDDB9) – – 1 3 – – 4.00 pts
2nd GBR BECKETT Michael (GBRMB112) – – 3 2 – – 5.00 pts
3rd CYP KONTIDES Pavlos (CYPPK1) – – 2 3 – – 5.00 pts
4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan (HUNJV4) – – 2 4 – – 6.00 pts
5th NZL GAUTREY George (NZLGG34) – – 2 5 – – 7.00 pts
6th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels (NEDNB4) – – 1 8 – – 9.00 pts
7th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste (FRAJB13) – – 1 10 – – 11.00 pts
8th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci (CROTS1) – – 9 2 – – 11.00 pts
9th SIN LO Ryan (SINRL7) – – 9 2 – – 11.00 pts
10th GBR HANSON Elliot (GBREH20) – – 8 3 – – 11.00 pts
11th THA ROMANYK Arthit Mikhail (THAAR1) – – 4 7 – – 11.00 pts
12th IRL LYNCH Finn (IRLFL10) – – 6 5 – – 11.00 pts
13th ITA CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand (GBRLC21M)94 – – 5 6 – – 11.00 pts
14th AUS ELLIOTT Luke (AUSLE3) – – 11 1 – – 12.00 pts
15th AUS ALEXANDER Finn (AUSFA3) – – 13 1 – – 14.00 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 2 flight races (110 entries)
1st POL BARWINSKA Agata (POLAB11) – – 4 1 – – 5.00 pts
2nd ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara (ITACB88) – – 6 4 – – 10.00 pts
3rd FRA MICHON Pernelle (FRAPM12) – – 5 5 – – 10.00 pts
4th SUI JAYET Maud (SUIMJ3) – – 2 9 – – 11.00 pts
5th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy (GBRDC96) – – 7 4 – – 11.00 pts
6th POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia (GREVK5) – – 3 10 – – 13.00 pts
7th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma (BELPE1) – – 5 8 – – 13.00 pts
8th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit (NEDMB7) – – 9 5 – – 14.00 pts
9th AUS STRANSKY Mara (AUSMS65) – – 13 2 – – 15.00 pts
10th AUS THOMSON Zoe (AUSZT3) – – 12 3 – – 15.00 pts
11th AUS AINSWORTH Elyse (AUSEA3) – – 7 8 – – 15.00 pts
12th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah (CANSD7) – – 14 2 – – 16.00 pts
13th FRA BARRUE Marie (FRAMB65) – – 1 16 – – 17.00 pts
14th NED JONKER Maxime (NEDMJ5) – – 4 13 – – 17.00 pts
15th AUS IMENEO Casey (AUSCI3) – – 1 19 – – 20.00 pts
Other GBR:
18th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah (GBRHS12) – – 21 1 – – 22 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 2 flight races (110 entries)
1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco (IRLRW17) – U21 – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR ELVIN Ben (GBRBE8) – MEN – – 4 1 – – 5.00 pts
3rd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios (CYPGY1) – U21 – – 9 5 – – 14.00 pts
4th ITA STOCCO Elia (ITAES42) – MEN – – 7 9 – – 16.00 pts
5th CRO NOVAK Mario (CROMN3) – MEN – – 12 6 – – 18.00 pts
6th GBR HACKER Terry (GBRTH96) – U21 – – 6 12 – – 18.00 pts
7th GBR BROWN Alastair (GBRAB199) – MEN – – 18 8 – – 26.00 pts
8th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel (ESPDC38) – U21 – – 10 19 – – 29.00 pts
9th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko (CROVA1) – U21 – – 20 13 – – 33.00 pts
10th ITA ELENA Nicolo (ITANE2) – MEN – – 19 14 – – 33.00 pts
11th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre (CROLB8) – U21 – – 27 7 – – 34.00 pts
12th CRO GJIDERA Max (CROMG6) – U21 – – 2 33 – – 35.00 pts
13th GER HIRSCH Boris (GERBH36) – U21 – – 11 25 – – 36.00 pts
14th ESP URQUIZU MARCOS Max (ESPMU4) – MEN – – 28 11 – – 39.00 pts
15th ESP RAVIE VAELLO Joan (ESPJR93) – U21 – – 15 24 – – 39.00 pts