EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Beckett and Collingridge best of British in opening races

Racing for the EurILCA 2022 Senior & Open European Trophy championships opened on Wednesday 16 November.

More than 350 sailors from 65 countries enjoyed great sailing conditions for the first 2 races, with winds varying from 10 to 14 knots in the beginning and 18 to 22 knots in the end.

In the Men’s ILCA7 (Laser) event, Duko Bos of Holland tops the leaderboard after two fight races with four points.

Britain’s Mike Beckett is in second, tied on five points with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.

Other leading British competitor is Elliot Hanson in 10th, then Jacob Farren Price in 46th.

In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Agata Barwinska of Poland leads with five points and five points clear of Italy’s Chiara Benini and Pernelle Michon of France on ten points.

In Fourth place is the Swiss Maud Jayet tied on 11 points with Britain’s Daisy Collingridge. Hannah Snellgrove is in 18th and Matilda Nicholls is 34th.

In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Rocco Wright of Ireland leads with three points.

Second is Britain’s Ben Elvin with 5 points and third Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus on 14 points.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 2 flight races (169 entries)

1st NED BOS Duko (NEDDB9) – – 1 3 – – 4.00 pts

2nd GBR BECKETT Michael (GBRMB112) – – 3 2 – – 5.00 pts

3rd CYP KONTIDES Pavlos (CYPPK1) – – 2 3 – – 5.00 pts

4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan (HUNJV4) – – 2 4 – – 6.00 pts

5th NZL GAUTREY George (NZLGG34) – – 2 5 – – 7.00 pts

6th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels (NEDNB4) – – 1 8 – – 9.00 pts

7th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste (FRAJB13) – – 1 10 – – 11.00 pts

8th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci (CROTS1) – – 9 2 – – 11.00 pts

9th SIN LO Ryan (SINRL7) – – 9 2 – – 11.00 pts

10th GBR HANSON Elliot (GBREH20) – – 8 3 – – 11.00 pts

11th THA ROMANYK Arthit Mikhail (THAAR1) – – 4 7 – – 11.00 pts

12th IRL LYNCH Finn (IRLFL10) – – 6 5 – – 11.00 pts

13th ITA CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand (GBRLC21M)94 – – 5 6 – – 11.00 pts

14th AUS ELLIOTT Luke (AUSLE3) – – 11 1 – – 12.00 pts

15th AUS ALEXANDER Finn (AUSFA3) – – 13 1 – – 14.00 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 2 flight races (110 entries)

1st POL BARWINSKA Agata (POLAB11) – – 4 1 – – 5.00 pts

2nd ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara (ITACB88) – – 6 4 – – 10.00 pts

3rd FRA MICHON Pernelle (FRAPM12) – – 5 5 – – 10.00 pts

4th SUI JAYET Maud (SUIMJ3) – – 2 9 – – 11.00 pts

5th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy (GBRDC96) – – 7 4 – – 11.00 pts

6th POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia (GREVK5) – – 3 10 – – 13.00 pts

7th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma (BELPE1) – – 5 8 – – 13.00 pts

8th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit (NEDMB7) – – 9 5 – – 14.00 pts

9th AUS STRANSKY Mara (AUSMS65) – – 13 2 – – 15.00 pts

10th AUS THOMSON Zoe (AUSZT3) – – 12 3 – – 15.00 pts

11th AUS AINSWORTH Elyse (AUSEA3) – – 7 8 – – 15.00 pts

12th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah (CANSD7) – – 14 2 – – 16.00 pts

13th FRA BARRUE Marie (FRAMB65) – – 1 16 – – 17.00 pts

14th NED JONKER Maxime (NEDMJ5) – – 4 13 – – 17.00 pts

15th AUS IMENEO Casey (AUSCI3) – – 1 19 – – 20.00 pts

Other GBR:

18th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah (GBRHS12) – – 21 1 – – 22 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 2 flight races (110 entries)

1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco (IRLRW17) – U21 – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR ELVIN Ben (GBRBE8) – MEN – – 4 1 – – 5.00 pts

3rd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios (CYPGY1) – U21 – – 9 5 – – 14.00 pts

4th ITA STOCCO Elia (ITAES42) – MEN – – 7 9 – – 16.00 pts

5th CRO NOVAK Mario (CROMN3) – MEN – – 12 6 – – 18.00 pts

6th GBR HACKER Terry (GBRTH96) – U21 – – 6 12 – – 18.00 pts

7th GBR BROWN Alastair (GBRAB199) – MEN – – 18 8 – – 26.00 pts

8th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel (ESPDC38) – U21 – – 10 19 – – 29.00 pts

9th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko (CROVA1) – U21 – – 20 13 – – 33.00 pts

10th ITA ELENA Nicolo (ITANE2) – MEN – – 19 14 – – 33.00 pts

11th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre (CROLB8) – U21 – – 27 7 – – 34.00 pts

12th CRO GJIDERA Max (CROMG6) – U21 – – 2 33 – – 35.00 pts

13th GER HIRSCH Boris (GERBH36) – U21 – – 11 25 – – 36.00 pts

14th ESP URQUIZU MARCOS Max (ESPMU4) – MEN – – 28 11 – – 39.00 pts

15th ESP RAVIE VAELLO Joan (ESPJR93) – U21 – – 15 24 – – 39.00 pts

