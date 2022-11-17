Two die in Route du Rhum race finish accident

Two people died when a motor boat carrying 11 people capsized during the arrival of the winner of the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe.

OC Sport Pen Duick’s teams, reported that a motor boat overturned with eleven people on board and caused the tragic deaths of two passengers, both employees of OC Sport company Pen Duick, which organizes the transatlantic sailing race.

The circumstances surrounding the accident in Guadeloupe’s bay of Pointe-à-Pitre are still undetermined.

“All our thoughts go out to the families of our two employees and to all of the profoundly affected members of our teams,” said Hervé Favre, President of OC Sport Pen Duick.

