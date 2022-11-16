Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe – Coudrelier sets new record

Charles Coudrelier on the Ultim 32/23 Maxi Edmond de Rothchild wins Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe, breaking course record.

Coudrelier crossed the line off Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe at 05:02:05hrs local time (09:02:05 UTC) Wednesday 16 November 2022.

A new record elapsed time of 6 days 19 hours 47 minutes 25 seconds.



His time bettered the 7 days 14 hours 21 minutes benchmark set by veteran Francis Joyon in 2018 by 18 hours 34 minutes and 22 seconds.

Racing his first ever solo multihull race on a giant Ultim 32/23, the hugely experienced Caudrelier held his cool through a nervous final night on the course, during which he spent long periods slowed to two or three knots as he negotiated calms in the lee of Gaudeloupe’s volcanic Basse Terre island.

François Gabart, the runner up in 2018 who had victory wrested from his grasp by Joyon in the final miles of the race, is on course to finish second and was around 30 miles behind when Caudrelier crossed the finish line.