RS End of Season Championships 2022 – Hawaii Weekend Results

Harken RS Classes End of Seasons finale at Rutland Sailing Club, 5 and 6 November 2022.

Racing on Saturday got underway for the RS 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 800 and Vareo fleets in a pleasant 8-12 knot Southerly with three races eventuall completed.

Following the racing things took a tropical turn for a Hawaiian themed dinner at the club.

The second day dawned foggy and dark – After an hour’s postponement the Race Officer made the call to can the racing for the day, leaving the crews to pack up in the inevitable sunshine that appeared almost at the same time as the abandonment flag.

Rutland put on another another good event and a great evening.

Also, thanks go to the sponsors: Harken for the event and Rooster for the RS300 2022 National Tour.

RS200 – Leaders (7 entries)

1st RS200 1237 Tom Ahlheid and Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS200 728 Adam Catlow and Martyn Catlow Leigh & Lowton SC 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

3rd RS200 1642 John Wilson and Laura Glover East Lothian YC 2 2 8 DNC – – 12 pts

RS300 – Leaders (4 entries)

1st RS300 556 Peter Mackin Stokes Bay SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS300 451 Matthew Pedlow Stewartby Water SC 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd RS300 351 Rob Ford Alton Water SC 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

RS400 – Leaders (18 entries)

1st RS400 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd RS400 1505 Mike Sims and Jack Holden Carsington 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

3rd RS400 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes Bartley SC 5 3 1 – – 9 pts

RS500 – Leaders (6 entries)

1st RS500 625 Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins Gurnard SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS500 610 John Cooper and Andy Maw Burghfield SC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd RS500 922 Thomas Leather and Maeve Hall Gurnard SC 3 6 4 – – 13 pts

RS600 – Leaders (9 entries)

1st RS600 988 George Smith Bough Beech SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS600 1001 Jamie Mawson Notts County SC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd RS600 938 Simon Hibbert Notts County SC 6 3 3 – – 12 pts

RS800 – Leaders (12 entries)

1st RS800 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Filmore Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS800 1231 Fiona Hampshire and Hugh Shone Swanage SC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd RS800 1179 Jack Elsby-Hartman and Ben McMeekin Restronguet SC 3 4 6 – – 13 pts

RS Vareo – Leaders (4 entries)

1st RSVareo 621 Luke Fisher Emberton Park SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RSVareo 649 Chris Abbott Nottingham SC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd RSVareo 443 Paul North Milton Keynes SC 3 3 3 – – 9 pts