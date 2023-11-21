International Blind Keelboat League racing at Rutland

International Blind Keelboat League 2023: A Resounding Success at Rutland Sailing Club

In the heart of Rutland, the 2023 International Blind Keelboat League unfolded, transcending the boundaries of sight to celebrate camaraderie, resilience, and the shared love for sailing.

Hosted by Rutland Sailing Club and Blind Sailing UK, this extraordinary event became a testament to the indomitable spirit of sailors overcoming challenges with smiles, laughter, and unwavering friendship.

Visionaries Behind the Waves

At the helm of this nautical journey were Lucy Hodges MBE, Commodore of Blind Sailing UK, and David Wilkins, whose shared passion breathed life into the event. Their vision to revive the global spirit of Blind Sailing found its anchor in the serene waters of Rutland.

Meet the Crews: Tales of Friendship and Sailing

Six teams, each with a unique story to tell, graced the Rutland shores. From Australia’s bold adventure to the French team’s lighthearted embrace of linguistic mishaps, friendships were forged amidst the shared pursuit of sailing excellence.

Four Days of Sailing Magic

The event unfolded from the 16 to 19 November, with teams facing unpredictable weather. A training day allowed sailors to familiarize themselves with the boats, and by Thursday evening, old and new friends gathered over a beer or two, setting the stage for the friendly competition that awaited.

Sponsorship from Athletic Brewing and Hogan’s Cider added refreshing moments at the end of each day’s racing.

Friday evening’s welcome dinner was a joyous affair, with speeches from key figures in the sailing community.

Navigating the Keelboat League: Racing with Smiles

The Keelboat League format brought intense, short races, where quick decision-making, teamwork, and smooth boat handling were the keys to success.

GBR Gravity seized the lead on the first day, sharing smiles and camaraderie on the water.

Stronger Together on Day 2

Saturday brought stronger winds and closer races. The teams embraced the challenges, and once again, GBR Gravity showcased their skill, maintaining their lead.

Winds of Triumph on the Final Day

The last day saw winds reaching 23 knots, testing the teams’ abilities. Yet, amidst the competition, the essence of teamwork and friendship prevailed.

GBR Gravity sailed into the final race of the day as clear winners, securing their triumph.

Final Standings:

GBR Gravity GBR Barons GBR 0% Risk

Overall Helm Winners:

B1 Helm: Vicki Sheen

B2 Helm: Lucy Hodges MBE

B3 Helm: Chris Albert

Relive the Adventure

To find our more about the extraordinary sailing adventure, dive into www.gbrblindsailing.co.uk. The waves of friendship and triumph await your exploration.

The participating teams showcased remarkable talent, determination, and sportsmanship:

Australia Lost at Sea Kylie Forth

Kiara Parkinson

Erin McGlew

Del Kilcullen French Freedom Olivier Ducruix

Nicolas Rondouin

Fabienne Rassat

Gilles Guyon

Marine Clogenson GBR 0% Risk Jonny Cormack

Ian Shirra

Vic Sheen

Sally Rodrigues GBR Gravity Jonny Stevenson

Steve Tylecoote

Lucy Hodges

Toby Davey GBR Barons Colin Midgley

Gareth Robinson

Chris Albert

Martin Philips GBR Challengers Malcolm James

Sarah Featherstone

Pat Beukenholdt

Neil Brooks

Bill Stillman Rutland