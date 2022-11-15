EurILCA 2022 Senior European Championships open in Hyeres

The EurILCA 2022 Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy championships opened on Monday 14 November.

The championships which are taking place in Hyeres, France, will run practice races today (Tuesday) for the 300+ competitors, followed by the official welcoming ceremony, before the competitive racing starts on Wednesday.

Racing for the two Olympic class events, the ILCA 7 (Laser) for the men and the ILCA 6 (Radial) for the women, will run alongside racing for the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) non-Olympic event.

Twelve races for each event are scheduled, with the final races on Monday 21 November.

As one of the last Olympic class 2022 Championship Title events of the year, the event has attracted a top-class entry including including 25 British competitors in the two Olympic class events, the ILCA 7 (Laser) for the men and the ILCA 6 (Radial) for the women.

Plus seven British entries in the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) non-Olympic class event.

In the recent warm-up event – the Hyères Autumn Cup – Michael Beckett of Britain was the winner in the 130 strong men’s event, ahead of In Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia and third British Sailing teammate Elliott Hanson.

