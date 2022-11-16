The Official Logo of the 37th America’s Cup was revealed in Barcelona at the Museu Maritim de Barcelona.

Designed by Pràctica, a Barcelona and New York based design and identity studio, who were selected from a shortlist of three creative studios.

“The design for the 37th America’s Cup proposes having the Auld Mug as the central most important element of the America’s Cup, giving it the full protagonism through a visual lan-guage that also suggest Barcelona and everything that makes it so unique.” Said Javier Arizu, Partner of Pràctica.

“The America’s Cup symbol has been redrawn and synthesized so it can be reproduced in all sizes and media and is aligned with a bold ‘B’ typeface that directly represents Barcelona.”

The primary colours are supported by a vibrant colour palette that speaks about Barcelona’s energy.