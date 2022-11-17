AC37 – ETNZ reveal new Foil design on AC40 / LEQ12 Test Boat

Emirates Team New Zealand revealed the first phase of its design development process with the sailing team thoroughly testing a new port foil out on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

The Kiwis sailed their original one-design AC40 (now effectively an LEQ12) with a slender anhedral design (wing horizontals shaped downward) on the port foil, set behind a sculpted bulb favoured by the Kiwis since their all-conquering design of AC36.

This is most likely a nod toward generating increased low-power lift and straight line speed as well as enhancing manoeuvrability.



The on-water recon unit’s observations regarding the new foil were:

Curved anhedral, looks to be smaller in area than the one design Pointy tips, flaps look to be composite but could be paint Flaps are dull in colour and do not look metallic.



In foiling dinghies where the boat can be hiked over to windward, having anhedral foils increases speed as the leeward anhedral wing rises to horizontal and gains lift in the vertical plane.

With the windward foil doing the exact opposite and the boat generates enhanced speed and righting moment with the boat effectively ‘rocked’ over to windward by the hiking sailor.

And this is what was seen with the ETNZ AC40 noticeably ‘rocked’ to windward whilst on starboard tack with the port anhedral foil performing effectively.

On port tack, the AC40 looked more upright and with the conditions in Barcelona likely to be changeable, having the ability to generate lift whilst maintaining flight, particularly out of manoeuvres, will be at a premium.

With Nathan Outteridge and Pete Burling back in Auckland and back on the wheels, the Kiwi testing programme was intense with a solid three and a half hour session that saw a total of 59 gybes and 39 tacks.

After a couple of opening trial tacks and gybes onto the new foil resulted in splashdowns, the team were quickly into their stride, executing beautifully and taking off at circa 13 knots whilst really concentrating on the starboard tack heel technique on the longer legs and runs

