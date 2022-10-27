470 World Championship – British Sailing Team crews move into top 10

Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr, and Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre make top 10 with two final series races to go.

Germany’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth keep their overall lead with a 15 and 2, and are now seven points clear of Matisse Pacoud and Lucie De Gennes of France who posted a 3 and 3.

Third are French pair, Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion after posting a 4 and 21, with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brughman in fourth place.

Heathcote and Orr finished 10th and after discarding a 23rd retain 8th place overall.

Wrigley and McIntyre move up to take 10th overall after discarding a 24th, then finishing fourth in the days second gold fleet race.

Friday will see the final two races to decide the top ten who will compete in Saturday’s Medal race.

Elena Berta and Bruno Festa of Italy won the days first race and are now 14th overall.

Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki won the second race and are now 21st overall.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races (60 entries)

1st GER 10 62 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – -21 2 1 1 7 6 4 15 2 – – 38 pts

2nd FRA 72 32 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 3 13 6 2 11 4 -19 3 3 – – 45 pts

3rd FRA 1 64 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 19 9 7 4 3 2 2 4 -21 – – 50 pts

4th ESP 44 25 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 12 10 4 8 8 5 2 -16 – – 51 pts

5th GER 11 63 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 13 -22 1 1 1 9 13 5 10 – – 53 pts

6th JPN 8 54 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 5 12 3 -28 27 6 5 – – 66 pts

7th ESP 18 29 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 3 15 2 14 5 11 -18 13 – – 67 pts

8th GBR 11 44 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 19 9 9 10 4 1 9 10 -23 – – 71 pts

9th GER 13 60 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 17 4 13 6 9 3 -22 8 14 – – 74 pts

10th GBR 1 43 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 18 14 4 3 10 22 1 -23 4 – – 76 pts

11th FRA 3 20 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 14 9 7 15 7 14 -18 – – 76 pts

12th AUT 1 51 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 11 2 4 3 5 16 23 -25 15 – – 79 pts

13th ITA 5 45 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 10 1 5 6 8 27 12 11 DSQ – – 80 pts

14th ITA 6 46 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 17 3 16 7 6 19 14 1 -26 – – 83 pts

15th SWE 349 23 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 12 13 2 10 1 13 -25 9 24 – – 84 pts

