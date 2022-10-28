470 World Championship – Wanser and Autenrieth book the 2022 Title

The final day of fleet racing produced some last minute shakeups, although it also booked the 2022 470 World Title for Germany’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth.

Wanser and Autenrieth won the penultimate race and then finished 12th in the final (R11) for an overall total, after discard, of 51 points, a title winning 22 points clear of French pair, Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (14, 9).

Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brughman move into third place for the Medal race , tied on 80 points with Matisse Pacoud and Lucie De Gennes (-21, 16) of France.

And they will face a battle with Germany’s Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort with 81 pts and Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka on 82 pts for the other podium places.

Marco Gradoni and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy hauled themselves into the top ten with a 5 and 2 for 87 pts, to pitch for an outside chance of a medal on Saturday.

Unfortunately no such likelihood for Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (12, 8) who move up to 9th but have 96 pts.

And it was a downbeat ending for Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (-25, 17) who dropped out of the top ten to finish 15th.

The top ten boat Medal Race takes place on Saturday 29 October.

470 World Championship – Leaders after final 2 races provisional (60 entries)



1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 1 12 – – 51 pts

2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 14 9 – – 73 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – -18 13 – – 80 pts

4th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – -21 16 – – 80 pts

5th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -26 6 – – 81 pts

6th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 14 – – 82 pts

7th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 5 2 – – 87 pts

8th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 11 3 – – 93 pts

9th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 12 8 – – 96 pts

10th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 15 – – 97 pts

Medal Race Cut-off . . .

11th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – -20 5 – – 99 pts

12th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 16 -26 – – 101 pts

13th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 22 4 – – 110 pts

14th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 9 11 – – 110 pts

15th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – -25 17 – – 111 pts

Full results available here . . .