Six Metre Europeans – Momo and Bribon 500 Are 2022 Champions

Dieter Schoen’s Momo, the newest Six Metre in the fleet, won the 2022 International Six Metre Open European Championship.

Momo took overall victory after finishing the final race on equal points with Seljm of Patrick de Barros. But Momo had one more race win to her name and so was declared the 2022 International Six Metre Open Division European Champion.

Seljm claimed the silver medal and Vasco Pereira’s Scoundrel One crossed the line in seventh place to take the final step on the Open Division podium.

A spectacular photo finish eighth race brought the 2022 International Six Metre European Championship to a conclusion after five glorious days of racing off Cascais.

Going into the day overnight leader Patrick Montiero de Baross’s Seljm, John Harald Ornerberg’s Scoundrel One, which had been helmed until the final day by Vasco Pereira, and Dieter Schoen’s Momo were separated by just two points leaving the regatta wide open.

Momo got a great start and led the fleet at the first mark, but she still needed to have at least one boat between her and Seljm to win. All Momo could do was sail fast and hope for the best.

Seljm had sailed a blinder of a last run to pull right up, but it was Stephan Lindberg’s Jane Ann that snatched second place.

Jeremy Thorpe’s Battlecry, Jan Eckert’s Ginkgo Too and Seljm surfed into the line absolutely bow to bow and only a last minute surge right on the line put Seljm millimetres ahead of her rivals and onto equal points with Momo.

After receiving the Coppa Giovanelli perpetual trophy at the Prize Giving owner Dieter Schoen paid tribute to his fellow competitors and thanked the organisers and his crew

The Momo crew comprised . . . Owner/helm Dieter Schoen, Markus Wieser, Dirk De Ridder, Ross Halcrow and Victor Marino Prieto.

In the Classic Division Bribon 500, helmed by Ross Macdonald with crew Alejandro Abascal, Alberto Viejo, Eduardo Marin and Roi Alvarez, had already been declared the 2022 Champion with a race to spare, and Catalin Trandafir’s Essentia had been confirmed as Vice Champion.

In the final race Titia – Mauricio Sanchez Bella – just snuck in to take the final gun from Essential then Bribon and confirm her bronze medal place overall.

Six Metre European Championship 2022 Final Results

Open Division

1st – SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 6, 1, (DSQ(11)), 4, 2, 3, 1 = 18 pts

2nd – POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 1, (7), 1, 5, 4, 1, 3 = 18 pts

3rd – GBR86 – Scoundrel One – Vasco Pereira – 4, 4, 2, (8), 1, 1, 4, 7 = 23 pts

4th – SUI140 – Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 5, 2, 4, 3, (8), 3, 5, 4 = 26 pts

5th – ESP16 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 2, (9), 3, 2, 6, 6, 6, 6 = 31 pts

Classic Division

1st – ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Ross Macdonald – 2, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2, (3) = 10 pts

2nd – ROU65 – Essentia – Catalin Trandafir – (4), 4, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3, 2 = 17 pts

3rd – ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez Bella – (6), 2, 5, 5, 3, 3, 1, 1 = 20 pts

4th – GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy & Lisa Postle – 1, 3, 4, 2, 4, 6, (6), 6 = 26 pts

5th – USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 3, (5), 3, 4, 5, 5, 4, 4 = 28 pts

