SailGP France Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 Live from Saint-Tropez

Day 2 racing at the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix on the Côte d’Azur starts at 13:30 UK on Sunday 11 Sep, with the new format of three fleet races before the Final three boat race to decide the event winner.

NEWS UPDATE Sunday 15:20: After Final Race at SailGP France Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 from Saint-Tropez . . . Overall Final Leaders: 1st USA – 2nd NZL – 3rd GBR

This moves Ben Ainslie and the British SailGp Team back into the top 3 behind Australia and New Zealand in the overall season 3 standings. . . more to follow . . .

Leader after day 1 was Pete Burling’s New Zealand SailGP Team who won two Fleet race wins on Saturday.

Ben Ainslie and the Great Britain SailGP Team are in fifth place just two points off the top three.

The need to climb into the top three to compete in the Final three boat race-off to decide the event winner.

Great Britain SailGP Team

Driver: Ben Ainslie

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Strategist: Hannah Diamond

