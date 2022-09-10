SailGP add sixth fleet race to the racing format

SailGP has bowed to the criticism and added a sixth fleet race to the racing format for this weekend’s Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix Saint-Tropez.

The addition of a sixth fleet race – taking place on the second day of every event moving forward – will add more chance of team place changing on the second day . . .

The next logical step is to increase the number of teams in the Final race, which decides the overall winner. Perhaps that will have to wait until they get all ten teams racing.

But it is obvious that without more races, that now the novelty of high-speed sailing has worn-off the event is looking like a lot of effort for not much return.

The racing window is very much controlled by the TV media requirements and SailGP have said that fleet races not started may be removed from the schedule and races in progress may be abandoned if required to achieve the Final race timing window.

To complete the Final and wrap up the broadcast requires at least 15 minutes. If a fleet race is to be eliminated, the race committee will endeavour to give teams as much advance warning as possible.

Nathan Outteridge, co-driver for the Switzerland SailGP Team, is keen to add more races . . . “We should try and push for five races in the future; let’s just keep trying to cram them in,” he said ahead of Friday’s practice session.

As usual You Tube, and the SailGP App are best choices for viewing outside of pay TV links.



Racing in the Côte d’Azur starts at 13:30 UK on Saturday 10 Sep and Sunday 11 Sep, with the new format in place to try and ensure more entertainment for fans.

