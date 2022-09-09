SB20 World Championship – 2022 Title for Ramada, Basalkin, Lopes and Gala

Jose Paulo Ramada of Portugal, sailing with Artem Basalkin, Goncalo Lopes and Carlota Gala is the 2022 SB20 World Champion.

The final day of three races turned things around, with Jose Paulo Ramada moving ahead of John Pollard sailing with Jack and Henry Wetherell to finish with 33 pts.

Pollard took second place with 44 pts, five points ahead of Nils Razmilovic, David Salembier and Nik Burfoot who did enough to claim third place on the podium.

In fourth place was Ireland’s Michael O’Connor sailing with Davy Taylor and Edward Cook, finishing their series with a win in the final race.

Fifth was Vasco Serpa of Portugal with Diogo Pinto and Nathan Van Steenberge, and in sixth Charles Whelan sailing with Richard McAdam and Aaron Holman.

2022 SB20 World Championships – Final Leaders after 12 races 2 discard (57 entries)

1st POR 3738 Jose Paulo Ramada – Club Naval de Cascais 5 1 -22 1 3 -22 3 7 1 6 3 3 – – 33 pts

2nd GBR 3814 John Pollard – Royal Torbay YC 2 2 1 5 -13 -11 8 4 6 5 4 7 – – 44 pts

3rd SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – Royal Hong Kong YC 4 3 6 2 2 -23 10 -20 9 2 7 4 – – 49 pts

4th IRL 3809 Michael O’Connor – Royal St George YC -19 6 7 3 9 16 -18 3 2 13 2 1 – – 62 pts

5th POR 3801 Vasco Serpa – CNCascais 7 9 9 4 1 -29 2 19 3 8 -34 2 – – 64 pts

6th GBR 3758 Charles Whelan – Bough Beech SC 3 -19 2 14 17 8 7 -29 4 9 6 5 – – 75 pts

7th AUS 3819 Will Sargent – Derwent Sailing Sqd 1 11 11 8 4 14 1 12 8 -17 -27 6 – – 76 pts

8th IRL 3741 Stefan Hyde – Royal Irish YC 10 -20 -57 13 10 4 5 6 5 11 13 10 – – 87 pts

9th AUS 3745 Brett Cooper – Derwent Sailing Sqd 9 16 8 11 8 -37 6 1 -32 15 17 8 – – 99 pts

10th FRA 3653 Ian Garreta – SR ANTIBES 12 4 5 15 -19 -30 14 5 18 1 8 18 – – 100 pts

11th IRL 3433 Tadgh Donnelly – National YC 6 26 18 -57 -57 1 9 2 11 3 12 16 – – 104 pts

12th NED 3042 Jeroen van der Velden – Wsv de Biesbosch 14 12 19 6 11 17 -20 9 12 16 14 -57 – – 130 pts

13th FRA 3580 Corentin Goulon – CN Caladonien 25 10 12 12 6 -42 16 27 13 10 1 -57 – – 132 pts

14th GBR 3820 Mark Gillett – Frensham Pond SC 15 13 3 -29 18 24 15 10 14 -26 9 11 – – 132 pts

15th FRA 3763 Edward Russo – CN Valeriquais 23 7 4 17 12 -31 -43.5 16 15 19 10 14 – – 137 pts

Full results available here . . .