SB20 World Championship Day 4 – Pollard takes back lead

Day 4 of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championship saw Britain’s John Pollard return to the lead.

Pollard sailing with Jack and Henry Wetherell scored steadily . . . 11, 8, 4, 6, to take a four point lead into the final racing at Dun Laoghaire.

In second place is Jose Paulo Ramada of Portugal, sailing with Artem Basalkin, Goncalo Lopes and Carlota Gala who put together a low score-line (3, 7, 1) spoit by a 22 in the first race of the day that he was unable to discard.

He is now second with 43 pts, 11 points ahead of Vasco Serpa of Portugal who moves into third and also had a high score in the first race (29) but was able to discard it.

Up into fourth place is Australia’s Will Sargent (-14 1 12 8) tied on 56 pts with Nils Razmilovic SGP (-23 10 20 9) and sixth is Ireland’s Michael O’Connor (16 18 3 2) with 64 pts.

Other race winners were Brett Cooper AUS in tenth overall and Andrew Conan IRL in 17 overall.

Three races are scheduled on Friday to conclude the championship.

2022 SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (57 entries)

1st GBR 3814 John Pollard 2 2 1 5 -13 11 8 4 6 – – 39 pts

2nd POR 3738 Jose Paulo Ramada 5 1 -22 1 3 22 3 7 1 – – 43 pts

3rd POR 3801 Vasco Serpa 7 9 9 4 1 -29 2 19 3 – – 54 pts

4th AUS 3819 Will Sargent 1 11 11 8 4 -14 1 12 8 – – 56 pts

5th SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic 4 3 6 2 2 -23 10 20 9 – – 56 pts

6th IRL 3809 Michael O’Connor -19 6 7 3 9 16 18 3 2 – – 64 pts

7th IRL 3741 Stefan Hyde 10 20 -57 13 10 4 5 6 5 – – 73 pts

8th GBR 3758 Charles Whelan 3 19 2 14 17 8 7 -29 4 – – 74 pts

9th FRA 3309 Tugdual Piriou 16 5 17 10 -57 3 19 8 7 – – 85 pts

10th AUS 3745 Brett Cooper 9 16 8 11 8 -37 6 1 32 – – 91 pts

11th FRA 3653 Ian Garreta 12 4 5 15 19 -30 14 5 18 – – 92 pts

12th NED 3042 Jeroen van der Velden 14 12 19 6 11 17 -20 9 12 – – 100 pts

13th GBR 3820 Mark Gillett 15 13 3 -29 18 24 15 10 14 – – 112 pts

14th FRA 3580 Corentin Goulon 25 10 12 12 6 -42 16 27 13 – – 121 pts

15th NED 3290 Bas van der Gulik 13 21 13 9 7 -32 23 14 22 – – 122 pts

Full results available here . . .