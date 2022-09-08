Six Metre Europeans Day 3 – Five races now completed

With five races now completed Portugal’s Patrick Montiero de Barros’ Seljm continues to lead the Six Metre European Championship Open Division by two points.

Vasco Pereira, who is also from Cascais and is sailing Scoundrel One, has moved up from fourth to second, three points ahead of Violeta Alvarez’s Stella which remains in third.

Switzerland’s Ginkgo Too helmed by Jan Eckert drops from second to fourth and fellow Swiss Dieter Schoen’s Momo rounds out the top five again.

In the Classic Division Spain’s Bribon 500, helmed by Ross Macdonald continues to lead overall.

Trandafir Catalin’s Essentia from Romania and Andy & Lisa Postle’s Nirvana from Great Britain are neck and neck on points with Essentia claiming second on countback.

Germany’s Thomas Kuhmann aboard Hanko III is lying fourth, just one point ahead of Mauricio Sanchez Bella’s Titia from Spain.

Racing continues until Saturday 10 September.

Provisional Top Five Results After Five Races

Open Division

1st – POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 1, 7, 1, 5 = 17 pts

2nd – GBR86 – Scoundrel One – Vasco Pereira – 4, 4, 2, 8, 1 = 19 pts

3rd – ESP16 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 2, 9, 3, 2, 6 = 22 pts

4th – SUI140 – Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 5, 2, 4, 3, 8 = 22 pts

5th – SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 6, 1, DSQ(11), 4 = 23 pts

Classic Division

1st – ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Ross Macdonald – 2, 1, 1, 1, 2 = 7 pts

2nd – ROU65 – Essentia – Catalin Trandafir – 4, 4, 2, 3, 1 = 14 pts

3rd – GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy & Lisa Postle – 1, 3, 4, 2, 4 = 14 pts

4th – USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 3, 5, 3, 4, 5 = 20 pts

5th – ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez Bella – 6, 2, 5, 5, 3 = 21 pts

Full results available here . . .