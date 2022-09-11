Etchells Class Pre-Worlds – Peter Duncan takes lead on Day 2

Racing finally got underway on day 2 of the Etchells Pre-Worlds with two windward leeward races in a south easterly breeze in the Eastern Solent.

Peter Duncan’s Oatmeal (USA 1453) took the first race win and Lawrie Smith’s Mila (GBR 1502) took the second.

Peter Duncan sailing with Andrew Palfrey and Mark Mandleblatt finished the day with the best cumulative score – 1 and 7 – on eight points.

Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue (GBR 1438) scored a consistent 6-3, finishing just one point off pole position.

James Markby’s Arena (GBR 1470) scored a 7-5 to finish in third place. Lawrie Smith’s Mila is fourth with 13-1, and Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte (GBR 1459) fifth with 3-14.

Racing at the 2022 Etchells Pre-Worlds will conclude Monday 12 September.

2022 Etchells Pre-Worlds – Leaders after 2 races (33 entries)

1st USA 1453 Oatmeal Peter Duncan – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 1438 Swedish BLUE Ante Razmilovic – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 1470 Arena James Markby – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 1502 Mila Lawrie Smith – – 13 1 – – 14 pts

5th GBR 1459 Exabyte Shaun Frohlich – – 3 14 – – 17 pts

6th GBR 1460 MBF Paul Brotherton – – 10 10 – – 20 pts

7th AUS 1505 Lisa Rose Martin Hill – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

8th GBR 1441 Highlife Peter Rogers – – 5 19 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 1351 Audrey (Corinthian) Jon Warwick – – 9 15 – – 24 pts

10th HKG 1496 Racer Smithy Mark Thornburrow – – 17 8 – – 25 pts

11th USA 1424 Bungee Smuggler Barry Parkin – – 15 12 – – 27 pts

12th GBR 967 Moonlight George Downer – – 2 29 – – 31 pts

13th HKG 1407 Macho Grande Jamie McWilliam – – 30 2 – – 32 pts

14th AUS 1466 Tango Chris Hampton – – 28 4 – – 32 pts

15th USA 1427 STELLA BLUE Stephen Benjamin – – 4 28 – – 32 pts

16th SGP 1333 MATATU (Corinthian) Nils Razmilovic – – 26 6 – – 32 pts

17th GBR 1493 Eat,Sleep,E,Repeat Paul Ward – – 12 20 – – 32 pts

18th GBR 1495 Louise Racing Grant Gordon – – 18 18 – – 36 pts

19th GBR 1432 Desperate Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake – – 14 23 – – 37 pts

20th USA 1456 Freedom D Craig Mense – – 22 16 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .