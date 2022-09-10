Etchells Class Pre-Worlds – 21-gun salute for His Majesty The King

The start of the International Etchells Pre-Worlds was delayed Saturday with a 21-gun salute at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The salute was fired for His Majesty The King, to coincide with the formal proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III by the Accession Council at 11:00 BST.

Following Royal Navy flag etiquette, Ensigns at the Royal Yacht Squadron were raised to Full-Mast prior to The Salute.

At 13:00 on Sunday 11 September Ensigns are to be Half-Masted and remain so until 08:00 on the day after the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

There were five attempts to start Race 1 of the 2022 Etchells Class Pre-Worlds but racing was eventually abandoned for the day when the light breeze dropped below five knots.

33 teams have entered the Etchells Pre-Worlds, including the glitterati of the international one-design class, as well as passionate Corinthians and aspiring youth teams

The intention is for racing to resume Sunday 11 September, with the first warning signal scheduled for 10:55 BST.

Related Post:

Etchell Europeans at Cowes – Win for Steve Benjamin ahead of Lawrie Smith and Chris Hampton