Etchell Europeans at Cowes – Win for Steve Benjamin ahead of Lawrie Smith and Chris Hampton

The 2022 Etchell European Championships were held over the 2 to 4 September . . .

The event being part of a number of Pre-World Championship events being conducted at Cowes by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Winners were the USA team of Steve Benjamin, Ian Liberty, David Hughes and Michael Buckley sailing Stella Blue USA 1427.

After completing six races Stella Blue finished with 15 points, one point ahead of the British team of Lawrie Smith, Richard Parslow, Ben Saxton and Gonçalo Ribeiro, sailing Mila GBR 1502.

In third place were the Australian team of Chris Hampton, Elliot Hanson and Sam Haines sailing Tango AUS 1466.

After a light wind opening day with only one race completed – won by Lawrie Smith – racing on Saturday and Sunday was completed in winds 8 to 15 knots.

Race winners were: Race 2 USA 1453 of Klaus Diederichs, Race 3 AUS 1466 of Chris Hampton, Race 4 USA 1427 of Steve Benjamin, Race 5 and Race 6 GBR 1502 of Lawrie Smith.

The next Etchell events at Cowes will be the Etchell Pre-Worlds from 10 to 12 September, followed by the 2022 Etchells World Championship from 18 to 24 September, both hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

2022 Etchells European Championship – Final Leaders (28 entries)

1st USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin – – 7 6 2 1 3 3 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith – – 1 15 7 6 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS 1466 Chris Hampton – – 8 5 1 4 11 2 – – 20 pts

4th AUS 1505 Martin Hill – – 6 2 4 11 10 5 – – 27 pts

5th USA 1453 Klaus Diederichs – – 4 1 20 10 12 8 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 1495 Grant Gordon – – 15 3 33/RET 9 4 4 – – 35 pts

7th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 28 12 14 2 2 6 – – 36 pts

8th SGP 1333 Graham Bailey – – 2 9 5 22 13 14 – – 43 pts

9th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow – – 3 8 3 3 33/DNS 33/DNC – – 50 pts

10th GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic – – 18 17 11 8 5 11 – – 52 pts

Full European results available here . . .