Allianz Youth World Sailing Championships – Day 2 Racing

Day 2 of the Allianz Youth 2022 World Sailing Championships in The Hague, with the breeze struggling to get above six knots until later in the afternoon, the strong current of Scheveningen played an even bigger role than usual.

Of the British competitors, best placed are Charlie Dixon (1,1,3,1) tied on three points with Hidde van der Meer of Holland for the lead of the male windsurfer, and in the male skiff, Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson are in second place, 12 points behind leaders Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Riaoja of Argentina.

In the female windsurfer Lucy Kenyon (1,5,5,9) is in sixth place after four races, and Ella Geiger (10,10,6,6,5,5,4) is in sixth in the female kiteboard after seven races.

Mattia Maini is tenth after seven races in the male kiteboard.

In the female skiff, Ellen Moorley and Hazel McDonnell are ninth after six races.

The 51st edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships is taking place at the Hague, Netherlands, from 8-15 July 2022.

Other GBR places:

Male One Person Dinghy – 41st GBR Thomas Grit

Female One Person Dinghy – 42nd GBR Honor Procter

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 15th GBR Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner

Female Two Person Dinghy – 15th GBR Megan Farrer and Ellie Rush

Overall leaders after day 2:

Male Kiteboard after 7 races – Riccardo Pianosi ITA with 6 points

Female Kiteboard after 7 races -Julia DAMASIEWICZ POL with 5 points

Male Windsurfer after 4 races – Hidde van der MEER NED with 3 points

Female Windsurfer after 4 races – Tamar STEINBERG ISR with 3 points

Male One Person Dinghy after 3 races – Sebastian KEMPE BER with 2 points

Female One Person Dinghy after 3 races – Eve McMAHON IRL with 2 points

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy after 4 races – Roi LEVY and Ariel GAL ISR with 6 points

Female Two Person Dinghy after 4 races – Amelie WEHRLE and Amelie RINN GER with 6 points

Male Two Person Skiff after 6 races – Maximo VIDELA and Tadeo FUNES de RIOJA ARG with 7 points

Female Two Person Skiff after 6 races – Lucie GOUT and Fleur BABIN FRA with7 points

Full results available here . . .

