29er Europeans underway at the Royal Danish YC

Three flight races were completed on Day 1 at the Volvo 29er European Championship hosted by the at the Royal Danish Yacht Club in Rungsted, where 165 participating teams are gathered from all over the World.

In 2021, the class managed to hold the European and World Championships with many restrictions and many sailors from countries outside Europe could not participate.

The local 29er-stars, the brothers Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj, who took European Championship Gold and World Championship Bronze last year, won the day on their home waters outside Rungsted Harbor.

In second and third place are two French crews . . . Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty and their compatriots Caroline Pennetier and Benjamin Benhayoun, both with 12 points.

Best placed British pair are Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse in 12th place with a 2, 6, 12, scoreline on 20 pts.

Next are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb in 15th, and Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris in 20th.

The best female crew are Emeli Polson and Maddalena Di Salvo from Hong Kong in an overall 18th place, with a series of 3, 21, 1 on 25 points.



The 165 strong fleet is racing in four flight fleets for the qualifying series races.

29er European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (165 entries)

1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 1 9 2 – – 12 pts

3rd FRA Caroline Pennetier and Benjamin Benhayoun 4 3 5 – – 12 pts

4th ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer Codoñer Alemany 5 1 7 – – 13 pts

5th GER Emma Mahnke and Theodor Schwanebeck 3 7 3 – – 13 pts

6th HKG Casey Law and Jack Dingemans 6 7 1 – – 14 pts

7th ESP Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega 6 8 1 – – 15 pts

8th ITA Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti 12 2 2 – – 16 pts

9th FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 8 2 6 – – 16 pts

10th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 5 6 7 – – 18 pts

11th NZL George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies 9 1 10 – – 20 pts

12th GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 2 6 12 – – 20 pts

13th Nicklas Holt and Lauritz Schmidt 7 10 4 – – 21 pts

14th DEN Luis Miró Pipó and Leopoldo Pérez Fontán Bylin 8 4 9 – – 21 pts

15th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 6 7 8 – – 21 pts

16th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 9 7 6 – – 22 pts

17th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 15 1 7 – – 23 pts

18th HKG Emily Polson and Maddalena Di Salvo 3 21 1 – – 25 pts

19th SWE Jonatan Röijer and Lina Rybeck 10 13 3 – – 26 pts

20th GBR Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 18 5 5 – – 28 pts

Full 29er results available here . .