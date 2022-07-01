29er Europeans underway at the Royal Danish YC

Three flight races were completed on Day 1 at the Volvo 29er European Championship hosted by the at the Royal Danish Yacht Club in Rungsted, where 165 participating teams are gathered from all over the World.
In 2021, the class managed to hold the European and World Championships with many restrictions and many sailors from countries outside Europe could not participate.
The local 29er-stars, the brothers Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj, who took European Championship Gold and World Championship Bronze last year, won the day on their home waters outside Rungsted Harbor.
In second and third place are two French crews . . . Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty and their compatriots Caroline Pennetier and Benjamin Benhayoun, both with 12 points.
Best placed British pair are Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse in 12th place with a 2, 6, 12, scoreline on 20 pts.
Next are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb in 15th, and Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris in 20th.
The best female crew are Emeli Polson and Maddalena Di Salvo from Hong Kong in an overall 18th place, with a series of 3, 21, 1 on 25 points.
The 165 strong fleet is racing in four flight fleets for the qualifying series races.
29er European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (165 entries)
1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj 1 3 1 – – 5 pts
2nd FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 1 9 2 – – 12 pts
3rd FRA Caroline Pennetier and Benjamin Benhayoun 4 3 5 – – 12 pts
4th ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer Codoñer Alemany 5 1 7 – – 13 pts
5th GER Emma Mahnke and Theodor Schwanebeck 3 7 3 – – 13 pts
6th HKG Casey Law and Jack Dingemans 6 7 1 – – 14 pts
7th ESP Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega 6 8 1 – – 15 pts
8th ITA Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti 12 2 2 – – 16 pts
9th FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 8 2 6 – – 16 pts
10th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 5 6 7 – – 18 pts
11th NZL George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies 9 1 10 – – 20 pts
12th GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 2 6 12 – – 20 pts
13th Nicklas Holt and Lauritz Schmidt 7 10 4 – – 21 pts
14th DEN Luis Miró Pipó and Leopoldo Pérez Fontán Bylin 8 4 9 – – 21 pts
15th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 6 7 8 – – 21 pts
16th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 9 7 6 – – 22 pts
17th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 15 1 7 – – 23 pts
18th HKG Emily Polson and Maddalena Di Salvo 3 21 1 – – 25 pts
19th SWE Jonatan Röijer and Lina Rybeck 10 13 3 – – 26 pts
20th GBR Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 18 5 5 – – 28 pts